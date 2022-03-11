Zoe Kravitz talks about the “shame” she suffered in the industry as the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz

There are plenty of examples of actors whose parents have been relevant in the industry. Alexander and Bill Skarsgard and Stellan Skarsgard, Jaden Smith and Will Smith Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight, Dakota Johnson and Don Johnson or John David Washington and Denzel Washington are some of an endless list.

Not all of them approach the fact of being the children of established artists in the same way, even going so far as to change their last name so that their image is not immediately associated with that of their parents. For Zoe Kravitz actress’s daughter Lisa Bonet and the musician, Lenny Kravitz his family legacy was not easy at the beginning.

The 33-year-old actress has now made a name for herself in Hollywood, with big productions and alternating between different genres. Thus, she recently gave an interview to Elle in which she reviewed the path to the emancipation of what your last name means.

The interpreter has confessed that she had been “embarrassed by what his last name meant” when I was younger: “People always assumed that if I got a job, that was why. That was difficult. But I was incredibly privileged. I got an agent easily. I’m not going to pretend it didn’t help me break into the industry.. But I had to remember that I work hard.”

“When I was a child I gave presentations at my grandparents’ house. And it had nothing to do with who my family was. It was because I loved it,” the next recalled. Catwoman in ‘The Batman’. In addition, the actress struggled to “want to prove not only to the world but to myself, that I deserve to have a place in the industry.”

However, the actress has confessed that now she does not deny her last name: “I’m proud of where I come from. Now it’s good to be at a time where I feel comfortable when people ask me about my parents. I no longer say: ‘Let’s not talk about it. I am like: ‘They are incredible. I am proud to be her daughter’. And I’m also myself.”

Kravitz plays Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in the long-awaited ‘The Batman’. The movie of Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson the next one opens March 4 and it has become one of the most anticipated deliveries of this 2022.

About her role, the actress told Elle: “I became stronger than ever. That was good, to see what I was capable of. I felt confident and could kick ass“.