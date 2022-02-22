Zoë Kravitz tells us what it was like to play Catwoman in The Batman

A few days before the premiere of the long-awaited installment of the saga Batmanwe caught up with Zoë Kravitz (who not only has great style on the red carpetis a committed actress, so much so that she watched cat fights to find out how her character would act), who told us about this film and what we will see on screen, as well as how she brought Selina Kyle to life.

Everything Zoë Kravitz told us about her role in The Batman

So how did you get this role?

ZOË KRAVITZ: Praying, ha ha ha. No, one day I got a call from my agent and he told me they were doing a Batman movie and there was a Catwoman role. There was a specific list of people they were contacting, I didn’t know who they were, but I think he just mentioned that it was a pretty short list, and that they wanted me to go out and meet Matt.

I just tried not to get too excited because we’ve all grown up with these characters, and it’s a lifelong role. As a result, I tried very hard to keep my enthusiasm in check and not get too attached to the idea. Then I went to Los Angeles and I met Matt, and he made it even worse because he was so cool and interested. He had such interesting ideas, and he’s one of the coolest artists I’ve ever met, the way he approaches his work is great. That made it worse. . Then he sent me the script. I read it and that made it worse again because he was really good.

I kept asking myself, “When is something going to happen that will make me feel like if I don’t get it, it’s a good thing or something?” You are trying to trick your brain. I read with Rob, and that made things worse again because he was so cool and sweet. And so, at the end of the day, she would have been very sad that she didn’t get the part. When Matt called me, he was over the moon, and I was finally able to let all that emotion out. I’ve been holding my breath for a month.

BAFTAs 2022: everything you need to know

What was it about Selina Kyle’s character and this iteration of her that grabbed you?

ZOË KRAVITZ: I had this superficial idea of ​​Catwoman. She’s iconic, she’s sexy, she’s cool. We like her. She was that kind of ideas. What was special was being able to read the script and allow all those concepts to melt away. It’s a very complex story that Matt wrote, and he was talking about his Chinatown and Klute references, and some of the most fascinating female characters I’ve ever seen on screen.

Also, what was cool and helpful was that I was really able to forget about Catwoman and who she is in pop culture. It was interesting to forget about all that and focus on this incredibly complex female character that she had created. To play someone so strong and yet really vulnerable at the same time… it’s really nice and refreshing to be able to play a female character who is strong and yet doesn’t have to be masculine in any way.

I think it’s an interesting space. It was also very important to me and Matt not to victimize her and not make this character into any kind of stereotype or idea or fetishize her, because she is this icon in so many ways. I thought, “I want to get rid of all that and I want to really understand who she is.” There would be times when I would be reading the script and my heart would break. Really, this person has been through a lot of pain and I allowed that to be my way of telling her story.

Whether it’s Selina Kyle or Catwoman, she’s actually one of the fan-favorite characters in the entire DC Universe. How did she feel about putting on the catsuit, knowing how iconic she is in pop culture?

ZOË KRAVITZ: The catsuit was crazy. Even now, if I see images, it’s surreal. I really tried to ground it and forget about, “Okay, this is something we all know about.” I had to think more like, “I’m going to get on my bike to do something, and this is my suit.” You almost have to fool yourself to forget all of that or it gets too complicated, I think of too many different things.

The first time Rob and I did a screen test together and Rob shows up in a Batman suit, it’s like, “Oh my God, am I talking to Batman?” You never really get used to it. I especially saw the silhouette of him walking around the set, that was almost weirder, to be honest. The weirdest part was when Batman walked onto the set and was like, “Good morning.” “Good Morning”.

Did you do any research through the comics to find some inspiration somewhere?

ZOË KRAVITZ: I wasn’t a comic book reader before. She had seen all the Batman movies. I was a big fan of the Universe. Once we started, I went up to Matt and said, “What should I read?” Because there is so much information out there that I was actually afraid of being overwhelmed and almost having too many ideas or directions to follow.

We ended up focusing on the comic Year One, which was his biggest reference in terms of comics. I ended up reading it a million times and focused on it because I was a little nervous about doing the deep dive and I liked too many things and wanted to do them all. In fact, I decided to be quite strict with myself, even though it was very tempting to read everything I had in my hands.

I think that’s very wise because you’re starting her off just like Batman, in the early stages of his journey.

ZOË KRAVITZ: Yes, exactly.

At that stage she doesn’t identify herself as Catwoman yet.

ZOË KRAVITZ: No. Gotham knows about Batman. No one knows who Catwoman is. He doesn’t even know what Catwoman is. I think, if anything, it’s interesting to think about the fact that she’s inspired by this person. She met this person who is putting on a mask and changing her identity. Knowing where her story is going, that was something that I always had with me, is that she clearly feels very connected and inspired by the decisions that he made.

She’s also incredibly physically strong, and your little frame belies what you can do with it, because as well as being super smart, she really has to fight. Did you do any specific type of training regimen for this?

ZOË KRAVITZ: We train a lot. I went to London three months before we started shooting to train and learn how to move and kick. I spoke with Rob Alonzo, our stunt coordinator, who is a genius. We had both been watching all these videos of cats and big cats and the way they fight and trying to incorporate that into their movement and trying to make it, again, feel practical and real. So yeah, I’m not as strong and big, but I’m faster and I find ways to incorporate that into fights and all that. She’s very, very rudimentary, and you don’t know what her next move is going to be. Think about when you look at a cat, right? You can’t tell if she is asking you to pet her or if she is going to scratch your face. You really don’t know. Taking all those ideas and combining them into physical movement was really interesting, but it was hard, we were working really long days.

It’s a very emotional script, too, a very emotional journey…and then you go home and work out for two and a half hours, and it’s the last thing you want to do anyway. Obviously, you want to look good and all that, and feel good, but I wanted to make sure that it was possible for her to do any of these physical things that I was doing. I became very, very strong. I was able to do more push-ups than I had ever done in my life, and I could lift heavy things and carry heavy things. It was absolutely crazy to feel the physical transformation.

Powerful?

ZOË KRAVITZ: I felt powerful. I felt very, very strong. She was great. It was really cool.

Besides Rob, who is a wonderful actor, you have a really amazing cast in this movie. Can you talk a bit about working with Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro and Colin Farrell?

ZOË KRAVITZ: Yeah, the cast is incredible. For example, with Colin, I don’t have a lot of scenes with him, but the first time I saw him on set with his prosthetic and everything, I was blown away. I couldn’t believe it was him. I got closer to his face and stared into his eyes because I was trying to see if I could see Colin and I couldn’t. He scared me.

And I mean, John Turturro… Matt and I were freaking out. I live in New York. He is the actor from New York. He is the nicest man and very funny and loves to tell stories. I had a lot of fun with him and also with Paul Dano, who is an old friend of mine. We don’t have many scenes together either, but it was nice to see him around. Now I’ve seen what he’s done on film, and he’s just an incredible, incredible talent. So yeah, he was in very, very, very good company.

The Batman is definitely a DC Super Hero movie, but it’s so unexpected in so many ways: the tone, the look, the feel… What do you hope audiences experience when they see this movie on screen?

ZOË KRAVITZ: I hope you’re surprised and that it feels like something new because we as a culture obviously love superhero movies. That’s why we do them over and over again. That said, I don’t want to walk out of the theater and see the movie I thought I was going to see. I want to go to the movies and say, “I had no idea what I was getting myself into.” I want to be on the edge of my seat. I want to be surprised. I also want to be satisfied.

I think that batman it really checks all those boxes. When I first saw the movie, she was alone and I could feel the moments when she would be screaming at the screen, “wow!” It is a truly communal experience. I hope people go to the movies and see it because it’s the kind of thing you want to go to with your friends and family, and you want to interact with this movie. It’s very exciting.

Following: Royal Fern: The German Skincare Brand That Changed My Skin Forever

Explore more at: Instyle.mx