Zoe Kravitz, the new style queen

The style queen throne was vacant until Zoe Kravitz came along. The actress has long ceased to be just the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz to become a star with a very particular style. She is a red carpet goddess and all of her roles are so cool. She looks great on her rich bohemian look in Big Little Lies, with her hair full of fine braids and her cardigans oversized. Their outfits are the bomb High Fidelity, with the mixture of vintage and masculine garments with skater shirts and board mini skirts making this Robyn Brooks the most stylish woman in New York.

THE MOST ICONIC LOOKS

Among Zoe’s most iconic looks is the sheer rhinestone Saint Laurent gown she wore to last year’s Met Gala. In full promotion Batman, she is the star of the networks. Her look in Paris, with a black Matrix-style trench coat and her very early 2000s hairstyle with two little braids on her forehead, is very copyable and very trendy.

Just as stylish is the black bustier dress (in the shape of a bat) that she wore to the film’s London premiere. Another masterpiece by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. Any photo she shares is a crush: even leaning against a wall with some moitos (note this hairstyle this spring) is a trend.