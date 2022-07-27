Zoë Kravitz: These are other movies in which she appears

Digital Millennium

The new crush of the film world. Zoe Kravitz He took more than a breath from us during the premiere of Matt Reeves’ film: batman. The actress showed that her character fit like a glove and she could take advantage of her talent and preparation to personify Catwoman (Catwoman) like no one

Although Kravitz is not new to the film industry, the woman of the moment has participated in multiple international films, adding that the science fiction universe is not unknown territory for her.

From the DC and Marvel universes to the world of Harry Potter and The Divergent Saga, Kravitz has played in significant roles that have been recorded in her acting career. Her acting prowess and her undeniable beauty has stolen our hearts.

These are the movies where you can enjoy Zoë Kravitz’s performance:

mad max (2015)

In the remake of the iconic 1979 film, Kravitz plays Toast the knowing, one of the “five wives” of the evil warlord of furyroad, Immortal Joe.

Fantastic Beasts (2016-2018)

One of the most anticipated characters in the Harry Potter prequel. Kravitz plays Leta Lestrange, a pure-blooded witch and Newt Scamander’s first love, which never came true, as Leta was Newt’s brother’s fiancée.

Divergent (2014-2016)

A member of the Dauntless faction, the actress plays Christina, a brave warrior who is part of the war with the Erudite faction, who fight to control the population and all the factions.

X-Men (2011-2014)

A very sexy mutant and the mastermind of operations to combat evil. Angel Salvadore, who can shed butterfly-like wings and fly in the skies to the point of shedding air to float.

