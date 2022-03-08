Zoë Kravitz. This is what your birth chart says

The Sagittarius of the moment is the American actress Zoë Kravitz, who has captivated millions of users for her portrayal of catwoman in the Matt Reeves movie; ‘TheBatman’. Zoë Kravitz has stood out in recent years for being a woman with an eclectic style, beauty and above all talent, but what does her birth chart say about her?

Born on December 1, 1988 in Los Angeles, California, Zoë Kravitz was born under the sign of Sagittariusis known for being the daughter of the famous musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, coming from an artistic legacy that has allowed her to break through to create her own path as an actress.

And if that was not enough, his style and personality has caught the attention of thousands of people and recognized brands, which is why it has become a model for Yves Saint Laurent and the inspiration of hundreds of users by having a risky and sexy style.

However, according to astrology experts, these characteristics are part of their sign, so we give you a more detailed interpretation about them. what the birth chart says by Zoe Kravitz.

Zoë Kravitz’s birth chart

According to the magazine rolling stone in 2018, Zoë Kravitz’s mother confirmed that she was a very Sagittarius personBut what does this mean? According to astrology, Sagittarius people are characterized by being outgoing, adventurous, energeticunderstanding and of a cheerful personality (in general terms).

Sun : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Moon : virgo

: virgo Upward : pound

: pound Moon phase : Last room

: Last room Numerology : 3

: 3 Chinese horoscope: Earth Dragon)

According Zoë Kravitz’s birth chart having the Sun in Sagittarius, the actress carries a Jupiter seal, this means that she is a social and honest person. However, her frankness can end up harming others, without her realizing it, so she can be a small weakness.

The moon in Virgo means that you like order.even in emotions, so you may have a strong need to constantly put your life in order, but at the same time allow yourself to accept life’s imperfections.

On the other hand, one of the characteristics that most define Zoë Kravitz is her ascendant in libra, which explains her great natural beautyin addition to his ability to evaluate any situation by listening to the opinion of others, which allows him to make his decisions assertively.

Finally, your life number is 3, which means that you are an open-minded and creative person. In addition to being original and critical of her decisions, she needs to work freely without restriction to grow and succeeds quickly by working better under pressure.

wgp

​

​

​