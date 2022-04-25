Zoë Kravitz throws a taunt at Will Smith: “People are attacked on stage” | Film and Television

It seems that the theme Will Smith Y Chris Rock it’s not going to end for now. That event will be marked (forever) as one of the most surreal nights of the Oscar awards. And it is not for less. Many people have commented on Smith’s famous slap at Rock and even actors and actresses from all over the world do not stop giving their opinion.

This is the case of Zoe Kravitz, who has given his point of view, but with a humorous touch. The actress, who played Selina Kyle/Catwoman in batmanhas published on Instagram two images at the Oscars and in which he looks, in the first photo, her pastel pink dress. While in the second, he wears an incredible long white dress with bare back. “Here’s a picture of my dress at the awards show, where apparently people are being assaulted now,” says Zoe.

However, for the image of the white dress he repeats the previous text again, but adding something more specific: “And here is a photo of my dress at the party after the awards ceremony, where apparently now profanities are shouted and people are attacked on stage“. It is clear that these words are taunts for actor Will Smith, who couldn’t contain his rage over an “inappropriate” joke Chris made to Jada.

“The title has power”

The fans have not hesitated to react to these publications that, in addition, have even joined other celebrities to support her: “I love this and I love you,” the actor from breaking bad, Aaron Paul. “You’re really not holding back,” one user writes. However, there is another part of her comments where she mentions “her irony” of her for being a friend of alexander wanga fashion designer and who has been accused of sexual abuse.

Others, on the other hand, ask him to delete the post. Surely so that he is not related to the show. Whatever it is, the actress has dared to leave her opinion like other colleagues in the profession, such as Jim Carrey. And you, what do you think of the comments by Zoe Kravitz?