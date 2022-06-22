Zoë Kravitz to Star in “The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets,” a Crime Drama

The acquisition announcements are coming in strong and Warner Bros. he just made a big investment with the crime drama titled The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets. The feature film will star Zoë Kravitz, who is still enjoying the success of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and will also join the project as a producer.

The film will act as an adaptation of Leyna Krow’s short story of the same name and is currently looking for a writer and director. With the talent and the studio behind the piece, the production could be demanding when it comes to the selection of both.

The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets will tell the story of a duo of bank-robbing twins, one with superpowers and the other with the good old-fashioned mix of brains and wits. While Maggie can lift cars and maneuver objects with her mind, her brother has the knowledge to make sure everything goes according to plan. The non-superpowered twin will also serve the story as a narrator. Things go off the rails for the couple when Maggie begins to question the life she and her twin lead after a botched operation lands them in serious trouble.

While Kravitz has had a number of other roles in the entertainment industry, it was his critically acclaimed role on the HBO series Big Little Lies that got him the attention he deserved. Since then, he has appeared in several successful movies, including Dope, Gemini, and Hulu’s hit series High Fidelity. As mentioned, he recently appeared as Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson’s Batman in Reeves’ dark version. Next, Kravitz will prove her directorial chops on the thriller Pussy Island, a project she co-wrote with ET Feigenbaum.

There is currently no release date for The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets. @worldwide