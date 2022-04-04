Zoë Kravitz wants a crossover between Catwoman and Harley Quinn

Zoe Kravitz continues to dazzle in the role of Catwoman in the new film by Matt Reeves, along with the figure of Robert Pattinson. While fans of the franchise and critics alike have praised her performance in her iconic role, with many praising her as the best Catwoman of them all, some are already asking to see her alongside other great DC female characters.

Zoë Kravitz as Woman-Gato in ‘The Batman’ (Photo: Disclosure)

Could it be achieved with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn?

It was Zoë Kravitz herself who spoke about what she would like to see her character do in the future. During a dialogue with Capital FMthe actress commented that she would like to do a movie with the character of Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn.

“No one has mentioned the crossover with Harley Quinn. But honestly, making this film was intense and difficult, especially shooting undercover. I think we were pleasantly surprised to have finished The Batman.” And he continued: “I think (Robbie’s version) of that character is so strong and funny, I would see that movie”.

Even though margot robbie has not commented on the matter, it is unlikely – although never impossible – since Matt Reeves has indicated that he hopes to keep the DC universes separate from his saga of the Dark Knight. However, rumors assure that Reeves thinks of another of the actresses of the moment to bring Harley Quinn to life in his universe and it would be Anya Taylor-Joy.

Meanwhile, we are still waiting for the confirmation of the sequel, when we have already confirmed two spin-off series from this universe to premiere on HBO Max.