Entertainment

Zoë Kravitz wants a crossover between Catwoman and Harley Quinn

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

By Karen Jaimes

Zoe Kravitz continues to dazzle in the role of Catwoman in the new film by Matt Reeves, along with the figure of Robert Pattinson. While fans of the franchise and critics alike have praised her performance in her iconic role, with many praising her as the best Catwoman of them all, some are already asking to see her alongside other great DC female characters.

Zoë Kravitz as Woman-Gato in ‘The Batman’ (Photo: Disclosure)

Could it be achieved with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn?

It was Zoë Kravitz herself who spoke about what she would like to see her character do in the future. During a dialogue with Capital FMthe actress commented that she would like to do a movie with the character of Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn.

No one has mentioned the crossover with Harley Quinn. But honestly, making this film was intense and difficult, especially shooting undercover. I think we were pleasantly surprised to have finished The Batman.” And he continued: “I think (Robbie’s version) of that character is so strong and funny, I would see that movie”.

Even though margot robbie has not commented on the matter, it is unlikely – although never impossible – since Matt Reeves has indicated that he hopes to keep the DC universes separate from his saga of the Dark Knight. However, rumors assure that Reeves thinks of another of the actresses of the moment to bring Harley Quinn to life in his universe and it would be Anya Taylor-Joy.

Meanwhile, we are still waiting for the confirmation of the sequel, when we have already confirmed two spin-off series from this universe to premiere on HBO Max.

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Fans react when Doja Cat almost lost her Grammy Award to Sza because she was in the bathroom

9 seconds ago

The “almost real” wedding of the Marquis of Cuba and the daughter of Carolina de Monaco’s ex: European jet set and party in a castle

9 mins ago

Marvel has removed a character from the trailer for Doctor Strange 2

11 mins ago

Nate Bargatze wears a helmet at the Grammys

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button