Zoë Kravitz was not the only one, actresses who auditioned for Catwoman in ‘The Batman’ 2022 | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The new film ‘The Batman’ (2022) was a pleasant surprise for many superhero fans, especially those fans of the bat detective.
Zoë Kravitz was in charge of giving life to Selina Kyle, the anti-heroine of Gotham City called Catwoman; many praised the great chemistry that emanated from her next to Robert Pattinson, as well as her performance.
Watch the next video to learn the secrets behind Zoë’s performance in ‘The Batman’:
Zoë Kravitz overcame many traumas before becoming Catwoman: losing her great love devastated her
However, other big-name actresses competed with Lenny Kravitz’s daughter for the role, and fans have good reason to root for them. Read on to find out who they are.
The 33-year-old Cuban actress auditioned for the role and, even though she did not stay with it, we must emphasize that her career supports her as a multifaceted performer.
He participated in films like ‘War Dogs’ (2016), ‘Blade Runner 2049’ (2017), ‘Knives Out’ (2019) or ‘007: No time to die’ (2021).
Curiously, DC Comics fans have had Ana de Armas in their sights when they talk about actresses who could play their favorite superhero in ‘live actions’.
For example in this poll, the creator suggests that she would be good for the role of Zatanna, but someone else told her that she would look better as Catwoman.
The Mexican was positioned as one of the favorites since 2016 to play Catwoman, she even reached the final stretch and even had camera tests.
However, she lost the role to Zoë Kravitz and it was a big disappointment for her, as she told ‘The Hollywood Reported’ in 2020:
“It’s impossible not to be disappointed, especially when you get this far, because you’re living and dreaming the character. it breaks your heart; it’s always difficult.”
His followers also lamented his absence in ‘The Batman’ (2022), as ‘fanarts’ (illustrations created by fans) of Eiza characterized as Catwoman were even created.
She is a German actress who built her career in the United States and has participated in productions such as the series ‘Atlanta’ (2016) or the films ‘Geostorm’ (2017), ‘Deadpool 2’ (2018) and ‘Joker’ (2019). ).
That’s right, she was in charge of being the ‘love interest’ of Joaquin Phoenix with the role of his neighbor Sophie.
Regarding this point, several Batman fans thought it would have been interesting to see her in the new Matt Reeves movie, because that would create the illusion of “multiverses” and other theories.
This Swedish actress has filmed several action movies such as ‘Jason Bourne’ (2016), ‘Ex Machina’ (2015) or ‘Tomb Raider’ (2018).
His best performance has been in ‘The Danish Girl’ (2015), thanks to which he won an Oscar in 2016.
In her role as Lara Croft she had to perform jumps, stunts, and fights that are central to the role of Catwoman.
On Twitter there are those who supported the idea that she was chosen for the role.