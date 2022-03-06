Zoë Kravitz Was Told She Was Too ‘Urban’ To Try In ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

bat Man Actress Zoe Kravitz says she’s been told she’s too ‘urban’ to audition for a performance The dark knight rises. (Photo: Reuters/Caitlin Oaks)

Zoe KravitzIt seems that DC’s debut has been long overdue. Although she is currently making waves as the alter-ego of Selina Kyle and Catwoman in Matt Reeves. bat ManThe actress says she lost her role in 2012 The dark knight risesthe latest installment in Christopher Nolan’s outing The Batman Trilogy. Kravitz, who is biracial, . it says observer She was denied an audition because she was considered too “urban.”

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan,” the star told the British Post for Comments. “I think he could have been a director of some sort, or an assistant director of selection.”

He did not specify what role he expected in the 2012 film, which ultimately stars Marion Cotillard, Anne Hathaway and Future. ted lasso Actress Juno Temple in a small supporting role. Although Kravitz continued to claim the role of Catwoman for herself in the face of Bruce Wayne’s new Robert Pattinson, she was passed over due to the race of hers that she still breathes from her.

“Being a woman of color and an actress and being told at that time that I couldn’t read because of the color of my skin, and that the word urban was thrown like that, that was the really complicated thing,” said the 33-year-old

As an actress herself, mom Lisa Bonet offered advice to help her daughter deal with rejections within the industry. Bonnet and dad Lenny Kravitz, who are also biracial, also encouraged her daughter to celebrate her individuality.

“They both dealt with being artists who don’t act, dress, look or feel the way a black person was supposed to act in terms of how specifically white people feel,” Kravitz said. observerShe added that her parents were “focused on trying to make sure she understands that despite my skin color, I have to be able to act or dress or do whatever I want.”

Now the face of YSL Beauté, Kravitz struggled with his appearance and identity growing up. She said her perspective changed on her as she began to better appreciate what the women in her family had to offer, from her mother dealing with an abusive racist girl in the 1970s, to the her paternal grandmother, her deceased. jefferson Actress Roxie Roker, being one half of the first couple portrayed on prime time television.

“I felt very insecure with my hair, I relaxed it, put chemicals on it and plucked my eyebrows very thin,” she said. It took me so long to not only kiss her but love her and want to scream her from the rooftops.”

These days, Kravitz gravitates toward roles that aren’t strictly about race, citing her role as Bonnie. big liesthat it was “originally written for a white person.”

“At one point, every text message sent was about the first black woman to make a cake or something,” Kravitz added. “While telling these stories is important, I also want to make a place for myself as an artist.”