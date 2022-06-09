Zoë Kravitz wears the bat-signal at the premiere of The Batman | PHOTOS

the premiere of batmanthe new film directed by Matt Reevesit waswent out in the city ​​of London last Wednesday. As expected, the red carpet was lit up with stars, including the new Dark Knight, Robert Pattinson; however, the one that took the night was Zoe Kravitz, who surprised with a tribute to Gothic City and the DC superheroes.

The actress not only looked impeccable during the preview of the film, she also showed that she was born for the role of Catwoman. And it is that the Zoe Kravitz did not miss the opportunity to wear a look inspired by the character of selina kylereal name of the character.

Inspired by the darkness and sensuality of Catwoman, Zoe Kravitz wore a long black cut out dress, a modern version of the classic black dress signed by Saint Laurent.

The bat neckline Zhey Kravitz

Without a doubt, the dress perfectly hugged her spectacular figure, which generated a stir among the fans of the Universe DC Extended (DCEU) was the neckline of the dress, which perfectly imitated the Bat-signal.

The cuts on the neckline that the 33-year-old actress wore simulated the wings of the bat. The halter design worn by the Kravitz andIt’s sexy and sassy that goes with the personality of the feline antiherobut it is also elegant and innovative.

To complement her outfit, she wore black sandals and opted for earrings with green stones and two white pearls. As for her hair, the actress pulled her hair up into a small bun and short bangs.

When does ‘The Batman’ with Robert Pattinson premiere?

Matt Reeves’ film opens in theaters in Mexico next Friday, March 4. In addition to Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz the main cast is made up Colin Farrell (The Penguin) Y paul dano (The riddle).

They also participate John Turturro (Carmin Falcone), Peter Sarsgarard (GilColson), Jayme Lawson (Bella Real) and Andy Serkis (the Wayne Alfred family butler).

