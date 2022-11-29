Zoë Kravitz: Who is the actress, her career, movies and series

Fast forward to 2007, when Zoë Kravitz It was classified as a young promise, with a promising future and great productions ahead. The actress that we met in no reservationsWhen she was barely a girl, she had a set course, a course that now, in the middle of 2022, we can say has achieved everything (or almost everything) that the press, her fans and critics have expected and visualized from her.

projects like Big Little Lies, or your most recent participation in the new version of batmanare just some titles that have made actress Zoe Kravitz I have gone from being that young woman with a promising future, to really achieving it. She being one of the most recognized artists of her generation. But she still has a long way to go to continue surprising in Hollywood.

Zoë Kravitz.Photo: Getty Images

Who is Zoë Kravitz?

the actress is daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and the actress Lisa Bonet. Named by her parents as Zoë Isabella Kravitz, It has an ancestry full of talent and dedicated to the show. Although her father is world-renowned in music and her mother in acting, her family’s talents go beyond both of them and she transcends to her paternal grandmother, actress Roxie Rockerknown for the sitcom The Jeffersons.

Like all stereotypes of the son of famous parents, the Californian’s childhood was marked by comings and goings. After her parents’ divorce in 1993, when Zoë was just 5 years old, she lived with her mother in Los Angeles, while at 11 she moved with her father to Miami. Later, after continuing her primary studies in Miami and Manhattan, the actress decided to study at the acting conservatory at the State University of New York. During years, suffered from anorexia and bulimiafrom his stage in high school, until he was 24 years old.

How old is Zoë Kravitz?

Zoë Kravitz was born on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California on December 1, 1998. With 33 years and more than a decade in the world of cinema and entertainment is one of the young people to follow in any aspect that develops. In such a wide spectrum that with only a few years of passing the third decade of his life he can already boast within his filmography more than 31 movies and participation in 6 television series, in addition to 2 studio albums.

How did Zoë Kravitz start her career?

In full 2022, Zoë Kravitz She already has a 15-year career, however, if we go back to the beginning, we remember that the one who was still considered an ‘actress to watch’, made her big screen debut at the age of 18 in Scott Hincks’ film, no reservations. Joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Aaron Eckhart, Abigail Breslin and Patricia Clarkson, the young Zoë Kravitz she played Charlotte, which would boost her career to be considered for new projects like The Brave One or Assassination of a High School President.

In which series and movies has Zoë Kravitz participated?