Zoë Kravitz: Who is the actress, her career, movies and series

Fast forward to 2007, when Zoe Kravitz It was cataloged as a young promise, with a promising future and with great productions ahead. The actress that we met in no reservationswhen she was just a girl, she had a marked course, a course that now, in the middle of 2022, we can say that she has achieved everything (or almost everything) that the press, her fans and the critics have expected and visualized from her.

projects like Big Little Lies, or your most recent participation in the new version of batmanare just some titles that have made actress Zoe Kravitz has gone from being that young woman with a promising future, to really achieving it. She being one of the most recognized artists of her generation. But she still has a long way to go to continue surprising in Hollywood.

Zoe Kravitz. Photo: Getty Images

Who is Zoë Kravitz?

the actress is daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and the actress Lisa Bonet. Named by her parents as Zoe Isabella Kravitz has a ancestry full of talent and dedicated to the show. Although her father is world-renowned in the musical field and her mother in the world of acting, her family talent goes beyond both and she transcends even her paternal grandmother, the actress Roxie Rockerknown for the sitcom The Jeffersons.

Like any stereotype of the son of famous parents, the Californian’s childhood was marked by ups and downs. After her parents’ divorce in 1993, when Zoë was just 5 years old, she lived with her mother in Los Angeles, while at 11 she moved with her father to Miami. Later, after continuing her primary studies in Miami and Manhattan, the actress decided to study at the acting conservatory at the State University of New York. During years, suffered from anorexia and bulimiafrom his time in high school, until he was 24 years old.

How old is Zoë Kravitz?

Zoë Kravitz was born on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California on December 1, 1998. With 33 years and more than a decade in the world of cinema and entertainment is one of the young women to follow in any aspect that develops. In such a broad spectrum that with just a few years of spending the third decade of his life he can already boast within his filmography more than 31 movies and participation in 6 television series, in addition to 2 studio albums.

How did Zoë Kravitz start her career?

In full 2022, Zoe Kravitz She already has a 15-year career, however, if we go back to the beginning, we remember that the one who was still considered an ‘actress to watch’, debuted on the big screen at the age of 18 in the Scott Hincks film, no reservations. Accompanied by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Aaron Eckhart, Abigail Breslin and Patricia Clarkson, the young Zoë Kravitz she played Charlotte, which would boost her career to be considered for new projects like The Brave One or Assassination of a High School President.

What series and movies has Zoë Kravitz participated in?

Kimi features a stellar performance from Zoë Kravitz. hbo max

After several appearances at the end of the first decade of the 2000s (adding to the previous titles such as Birds of America, The Greatest and Twelve) Zoe Kravitz got his big break with the series Californicationwhere she plays Pearl, and in the same 2011, she got her first introduction to major film productions in the X-Men saga, in the movie X-Men: first generation as Angel Salvadore, an issue that led to a vertiginous rise of the Californian in youth film franchises such as the saga Divergent 2014 with its sequels Insurgent and loyal of 2015 and 2016 respectively; and as Leta Lastrange in fantastic animals and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2016 and 2018.