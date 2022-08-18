Zoë Kravitz will make her directorial debut with a feminist film!

Zoë Kravitz’s debut as a director will talk about the abuse of powerful men

Zoe Kravitz told The Wall Street Journal Magazine that he started writing Pussy Island five years ago, a little before the movement #MeToo will take strength, but according to her “It was born out of the same frustrations and anger about the way women are talked about in Hollywood,” since he began to write his story after hearing all the stories about how powerful men invite women to remote islands to fulfill his hedonistic fantasies, what Kravitz would like to do to change that reality.

In the same interview, the actress said that it was hinted that they could use that title for being too “aggressive” or “vulgar”. But she fought to keep it intact and she explained the importance of keeping it that way:

“The title came from that world. The title is the seed of the story. It represents this time when it would be acceptable for a group of men to call a place that, and the illusion that we are outside of that time now.” Zoe Kravitz

Kravitz He explained that he wrote the script before #MeToo exploded in Hollywood and after the movement he decided to change some things. “It was born out of the same anger and frustration at the lack of conversation about the treatment of women, specifically in industries that have a lot of money in them.”he added.

The film tells the story of a waitress who works in a bar named Frida (naomi ackie), who accepts an invitation to visit the remote private island owned by a tech tycoon (channing tatum). Pussy Island will begin filming this year and is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

Should The Shadow Of His Parents Be Removed?

Zoe Kravitz sent the script to the creator of Atlanta, Donald Glover, to receive comments and it seems that the actor was amazed by the story since he praised it for “do something good” with his career and not just be the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.

“There is always pressure to be ‘more than just the daughter of’. There will always be the pressure of having to do something good, because if you don’t then people will think that you are not a creative person. donald glover

glover He added that many artists who are born into a family of celebrities have the necessary connections to start their careers. However, he highlighted that Kravitz wants to stay isolated from “that legacy bubble” and he really wrote a remarkable film. “It feels really dangerous for a woman to do this story about power”.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?