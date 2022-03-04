Zoë Kravitz winked at Catwoman with her look at the premiere of ‘The Batman’ | Famous

In recent days, the American actress has dedicated herself fully to the promotion of the movie ‘The Batman’, in which she plays Catwoman.
This film has caused great expectation among fans and film critics alike, as it promises to surpass other versions of the superhero. In its premieres around the world alone, its actors have already shown a high level of dedication to the project.
Zoë Kravitz paid tribute to her character from ‘The Batman’ on the red carpet
The premiere of the DC film on February 23 was the perfect occasion for the protagonists to make the first nods towards their famous characters.
In fact, they recreated the scene from one of the Bruce Wayne comics. This, due to Robert Pattinson wearing an outfit very similar to that of the cartoons, while Zoë Kravitz posed next to her with a style very similar to that of the cartoon.
On that occasion, the dress of who will be Catwoman also drew attention: from the firm Yves Saint Laurent, it had openings in the area of the breasts that reminded a lot of the ‘bat signal’.
But this has not been the only gesture of the Hollywood star in that sense. On March 1, during the premiere of ‘The Batman’ in New York, Zoë Kravitz wore a dress with details of cat ears on her neckline.
That night, the actress opted for a custom Oscar de la Renta design, made entirely of black velvet. The risky touch of her look was marked by a V-neckline that reached her abdomen.
The rest of the outfit was completed with Jimmy Choo heels, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and, as expected, a make-up with a subtle ‘cat eye’.
What do you think of Zoë Kravitz’s looks? Do you like the details of ‘Batman’ that she incorporated on the red carpet?