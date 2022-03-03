Zoë Kravitz Wore The Most Perfect Dress To The World Premiere Of The Batman

Actors wearing outfits centered around their movies or their characters during promotions have recently become the norm.

During the promotional tour spiderman: no way home, Zendaya’s outfits had details like spider web earrings, spider web embroideryand a open back dress with gold hardware details reminiscent of the Spiderman The AI ​​arms of the franchise’s antagonist, Dr. Octopus. Closer to home, Alia Bhatt chose to wear all white suits for the promotional tour of his film Gangubai Kathaiwadi.

Is now the batman star Zoe Kravitz who got in the car. For the world premiere of her film in New York City, Zoë wore a black velvet lace corset column dress from Oscar de la Renta that had a detail that was the perfect nod to her character, the Catwoman.

the black dress it had a plunging neckline to the waist that was tied, while the bust revealed the silhouettes of two cat heads with ears.

She kept the rest of the look minimal and clean, with barely any makeup, bold eyebrows, diamond earrings, bangs styled in an updo, and French-tipped manicure.

Take a look at the making of the dress:

Also in her previous look, Zoë gave a nod to the film in a black dress at its London premiere. The dress, from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, featured a scalloped halter neckline and bust cutouts that mimicked the Batman logo on the dress’s bodice. She wore pearl earrings, combed her bangs, and kept her makeup natural.

