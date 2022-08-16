Zoë Kravitz’s 6 curiosities about her Catwoman character

‘The Batman’ is set to be the latest superhero world sensation. With its premiere we can finally see the expected performances of its great castamong which the participation of Zoë Kravitz in the iconic role of Catwoman.

The first reactions of the tape are encouraging. Among them, the personification of Zoe Kravitz who has contributed particular seal to the character, which we have seen repeatedly in Movies and TV series.

daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz, the young 33-year-old actress has stood out in recent years in important appearances in film and television, being without a doubt cat womanone of his most important acting challenges.

To learn a little more about Zoë Kravitz in the skin of Catwoman, we gathered five curious facts behind his participation in ‘TheBatman’, the tape that is emerging as the great success of the DC Cinematic Universe We are sure you will be surprised!

1. Reeves’ first choice

Photo: Warner Bros.

Just like Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz was on director Matt Reeves’ mind from the start of the project. The director opted for an excellent cast in which the young actress stood out. Although the first impressions did not favor the chosen ones much, now the critics They recognize the work and commitment of those involved.

2. Hard preparation

Zoe Kravitz knew that cat woman He would be a demanding character. Given that, she spent months with personal trainers to get in shape for the role. He learnt fighting techniques, which he combined with yoga and capoeira, but he also watched many feline fights to being able to imitate the movements. wanted to offer a cat woman fast and complicated.

3. African-American representation

Over the years we have seen many actresses wear the cat woman costume Zoë Kravitz thus becomes the third African-American woman in giving life to this character, preceded by actresses like Eartha Kitt in the 1960s Batman TV series, and more recently Hale Berry.

4. Second Intervention as Catwoman

Photo: Warner Bros.

For Kravitz it is the second time as Catwoman on the screen. The first came when he provided the voice for the character in the 2017 Batman LEGO movie, and although it is a totally different experience, it laid the groundwork for years later to give him a twist in his interpretation in ‘The Batman’.

5. Quirky style

In ‘The Batman’, the look of Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman It is not as elaborate as in previous tapes. a slice of leather and a hood are the basics of the character, however, something that characterizes in comparison to other representations are her fingernails. this time Kravitz He made sure that their appearance was natural, long without colored enamel, so that they gave the aspect to the claws of the felines.

Zoë Kravitz is the new catwoman in ‘The Batman’ Photo: Courtesy Warner Bros.

6. Openly bisexual?

Recently Zoë Kravitz claimed that Catwoman in ‘The Batman’ is bisexual. In the tape the character of selina kyle maintains a close friendship with a female character named Anika and of which it can be believed that also maintains a love relationship. It is nothing extraordinary to think this since in the comics the character has had relationship with men and women, but specifically this film, according to the director not established as fact.

