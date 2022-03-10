Zoë Kravitz’s catwoman eyeliner on trend for 2022

Digital Millennium

Yes, we are in the middle of 2022, but we inform you that the era of the 2000s has returned, as well as its fashion and makeup trends. Thanks to the recent release of the film batman and Zoë Kravitz’s incredible performance as cat womanthe marked double liner that simulates a cat’s eye is back.

This type of makeup is the best ally to elevate the look thanks to the effect lifting which is achieved with double eyeliner and deepening the eyes for a strong, seductive and, above all, on-trend look.

Not only has Kravitz shown us that the iconic eyeliner of 20 years ago is back, we have also been able to see it on catwalks, editorials, red carpets and on the street style. The feminine force is also visible with the makeup that is worn.

How to do the ‘Catwoman eyeliner’?

for a firm finish, outline your eyes starting with the upper part, achieving a curved line without exaggeration and that does not exceed the end of your eyebrow, but functional to lift your gaze. Next, connect the top line, finely outlining the bottom of your eyes.

for a smoked finish, it is advisable to use a pencil eyeliner or some formula that is easy to manipulate. Repeat the same process of the firm finish, but use a small brush to spread and sweep the product, achieving an effect of smoky eye.

