Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman is bisexual in The Batman

The latest actress to play Selina Kyle / Catwoman has also revealed her inspiration from Miller and Mazzucchelli’s Batman: Year One comics.

While the anticipation for batman from Matt Reeves reaches its peak, fans are eager to see Zoe Kravitz in the iconic role of cat womanaliases selina kyle. The fan-favorite character has been portrayed by a long list of actresses, from Eartha Kitt and Julie Newmar until michelle pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway. And while some interpretations of Catwoman have hinted at her character’s bisexuality, Kravitz confirms that Selina’s incarnation of her is, in fact, queer.

Is Catwoman bisexual?

After flirting with it for years, Selina Kyle came out as bisexual in 2015 on DC’s Catwoman comics. the screenwriter Genevieve Valentine and the artist Gary Brown they did so with a kiss between the character and another woman taking on the mantle of Catwoman, explaining at the time that her bisexuality “wasn’t a revelation but a confirmation.”

In Reeves’ version, Catwoman remains a romantic element to the Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson. But in a specific scene Selina is seen calling her friend Anika “honey” while looking for her in her apartment. The term of affection made some wonder if it was a nod to her history in the comics, though Anika is also referred to as Selina’s “friend” in other parts of the film.

During an interview with Pedestrian, both the actress and the director of the new Batman movie confirmed the catwoman sexual orientation in the movie. Zoë confessed that “That’s definitely the way I interpreted the situation, that they had some kind of romantic relationship with each other.” For his part, Matt Reeves clarifies the issue a little more deeply:

“She’s not Catwoman yet, but all the elements of how she’s going to become Catwoman are there. And as for her relationship with Anika, I talked to Zoë very early on and one of the things she told me that I loved was, ‘She’s attracted to homeless people because she used to be homeless and so she wants to take care of these homeless people. because she doesn’t want to be like that anymore, and Anika is like a tramp and she loves her.

Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman based on Batman: Year One

But that has not been the only reference to the comics that Zoë Kravitz has used when embodying Selina Kyle. The director has acknowledged that the version of the character that appears in the comic Batman: Year One from Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli was crucial in approaching its interpretation.

“I would say the process of Zoë… when we met, I just knew that she thought so deeply about the character,” Reeves said at a press event attended by CBR. “That, for me, was very exciting. There were images literally from the comics that said, ‘God, if we could just do this moment.’ There was Year One stuff, and I was literally, ‘Can we do this picture?’ I’d say, “Let me see if we can do this picture,” and we’d do that kind of thing. There were certain things that are some of my favorite one-liners in the movie, and they are his.”

