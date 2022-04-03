Zoë Kravitz’s controversial message to Will Smith

The famous actress, Zoë Kravitz, was not long in appearing on the scene. She made a strong criticism of actor Will Smith, showing her rejection of the verbal and physical attack against Chris Rock. We tell you all the details below.

Zoë Kravitz, the new Catwoman, continues to rise to fame. Her role in the latest Batman movie is making waves, and captivating the audience in a truly incredible way. In addition, their beautiful looks typical of a designer collection, are not something that can go unnoticed.

However, this time the actress decided to appear on stage. After the controversial Oscar awardswhere Will Smith hit Chris Rock because of a joke he had made in reference to the lack of hair. Something that was necessary to generate a violent reaction from the actor, who felt touched, since his wife suffers from alopecia.

Nonetheless, many actors, like this time Zoë, showed a clear message of repudiation in the face of these extremely violent attitudes. Everything seems to indicate that Chris Rock has great support and a large number of celebrities who are on his side.

Zoe Kravitz and Will Smith.

Despite the years of experience of Will Smithhis large mansions and luxurious cars, was not enough for a class of manners before an event of such magnitude. An impulsive act, beat him to the punch and now his beautiful Cadillac Escalade ESV may be at risk. As well as his enormous fortune. This car is one of iconic rap modelswhich has a spacious and elegant design that takes all eyes. In addition, she presents highly innovative technology and a 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 engine. In addition, it has a value around 350 thousand dollars.

However, our Catwoman he has nothing to envy him. with his Range Rover Autobiography Dynamic It feels completely comfortable and it is not for less. This SUV has a refined and luxurious style, that provides comfort and safety on every step. Its value is around 150 thousand dollars, in the cheapest versions. A cheaper car, but it is still an option to consider if we are looking for something with such characteristics. Which one do you prefer? This truck, moreover, is the one that provides security and allows the actress, once again, to wave her feminist flag in which violence is not a valid card under any circumstances. What do you think?

Range Rover Autobiography Dynamic model.