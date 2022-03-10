Zoë Kravitz’s extraordinary truck, the new Catwoman

Zoë Kravitz is the new attraction of the moment for her role in Batman and has one of the most elegant trucks that exist on the market. We tell you more details of the vehicle, which never ceases to amaze us, below.

Zoe Kravitzbecame the new actress to star in Catwoman in the movie “TheBatman”, to be released on March 4, 2022. At 33 years old, he had an important repertoire of films in which he stood out and some that allowed him to be part of several nominations. Among these are: X Men, fantastic beasts, mad max, among other. Also, as her last name indicates, she is the daughter of the famous musician and actor Lenny Kravitz.

She is doing so well in her life as an actress that her salary is worth a Range Rover like this one that starts at around $100,000, the cheapest version. An off-road truck, worthy of admiration. With all the chips! A refined and luxurious vehicle, very much in the Kraviz style. It couldn’t be less!

Zoë Kravitz with her Range Rover after training.

For this reason, if we talk about a subtle and elegant style, we can not stop pointing to these cars. A collection that since 1970 has always been talked about and admired. Not only for the quality of its products, but also for the presence that they mark in the streets. Who doesn’t gasp at one of these vans passing by their front door? And if, in addition, he is led by an actress like Zoë, what would we do?

However, the brand stands out for having very long product cycles (up to 10 years), in which they have not been remodeled or we have not had new developments. Anyway, each new model has something that stands out and makes us want to go to the market to see what these beauties are trading for, and leave us yearning to one day be able to drive such a vehicle.

Technical details + photo gallery

The actress has a van Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic P360 with a power of 360/6500 hp/rpm. Its top speed is 210 km/h with an 8-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, it has a permanent integral front-wheel drive engine and electric power steering. Along with this, it also has a Lithium Ion battery that allows a faster and more durable charge.

Zoë Kravitz with her Range Rover.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic P360.