Zoë Kravitz’s Latest Catwoman Red Carpet Look Is Also Her Most Daring

At this point, we can safely say that all the red carpet looks of Zoe Kravitz during the promotion of batman They have been absolutely spectacular. True to her infallible formula of elegant and monochromatic dresses, she never forgets to incorporate subtle nods to her role as Catwoman in the promotional tour of the blockbuster, be it dressed in black with a statuesque knit dress by Khaite or wear a patent leather trench coat Saint Laurent.

On Monday night, at the film’s final New York premiere, Kravitz upped the ante again with an Oscar de la Renta tube dress with a striking corset-style opening at the neckline. The triumphant touch, however, was provided by the two cat-shaped panels that finished off the bust, making a charming homage to its alter ego catlike while reflecting the glamorous sensuality that always characterizes Kravitz (as pointed out in some fashion hounds that they have investigated online, the look would also pay tribute to a Helmut Lang design from 1989).

With the help of her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, Kravitz kept the accessories to a minimum so that the mischievous kitties could take center stage, opting only for diamond teardrop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and a discreet ring. As a final shot, the actress wore a polished updo with a delicate snail on the bangs to add yet another dose of feline charm. When Kravitz stalks, the red carpet is his.

