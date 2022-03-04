Zoë Kravitz’s looks during the promotion of “The Batman”

One of the most anticipated moments by movie fans is the arrival of the film “TheBatman”which caused a stir since it was announced that Robert Patinson would be the new Batmana news that many loved and others hated, but despite the fans who are not satisfied, this film is already running to be one of the highest grossing of 2022.

and like everything Batman need your Catwoman, Zoe Kravitz is the actress that we will see playing this role, hand in hand with Robert Pattinson, a couple that made us fall in love when we saw them together posing on the red carpets of the promotion of the movie. But it was not only the natural chemistry that this pair has that left us speechless, but also the sexiest and most elegant outfits with which Zoe Kravitz he paid homage to his character.

The “style Catwoman” took over her closet and the actress posed with designs that immediately became our new obsession, of course luxury brands starred in these outfits, in which fashion houses such as Óscar de la Renta and Saint Laurent were present.



Photo: Instagram @zoeisabellakravitz

Also read: Scarlett Johansson now has her own beauty brand

3 looks with which Zoë Kravitz made the Catwoman style trend

Zoë Kravitz takes over Paris

The actress announced her arrival in the most romantic city in the world with a carousel of photos on her Instagram, where she did not hesitate to pose wearing a latex trench coat from Saint Laurent, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, which she combined with a fishnet shirt.



Photo: @Instagram @zoeisabellakravitz

To finish her outfit with sensual, rude tints, but without neglecting elegance, the actress chose to wear her hair up with a bun and two strands in front, adding black sunglasses. Finally, a natural make-up by Nina Park, where the only thing the actress wore to accentuate her beauty It was a bit of gloss and a cat eye.



Photo: @Instagram @zoeisabellakravitz

Red carpet in London

To parade through the Red carpet of the premiere in London, Zoe Kravitz We fell in love again with a Saint Laurent design. This time it was a black dress that fitted her figure, wearing a very particular neckline in the chest area, where the cutout trend was present, with an amusing nod to the shape of bat wings.



Photo @Instagram @zoeisabellakravitz

On this occasion, the actress chose to wear few accessories: subtle earrings. She replicated the makeup and hairstyle of her past look, except that she sported a side swept bang which we loved.



Photo: Instagram @zoeisabellakravitz

column dress

Another outfit that left us speechless was the dress Catwoman style that the actress wore at the world premiere in New York, a personalized piece signed by Óscar de la Renta, which stole all eyes with its details such as the corset-shaped neckline with kitten shapes, which was pure sensuality for Zoe Kravitz.



Photo: Instagram @oscardelarenta

And everything seems to indicate that Zoe It has already immortalized combining a sensual style with subtle makeup combined with a bun, one of the most flattering and trending hairstyles of 2022.



Photo: Instagram @ninapark

Also read: Eva Longoria dazzles by wearing an off-the-shoulder neckline in Guadalajara

Receive Hello Weekend, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta