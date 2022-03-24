Zoë Kravitz’s love story that brings together the most important DC characters

Zoë Kravitz, the new Catwoman in ‘The Batman’, has been romantically involved with several actors who have DC projects in common.

Zoë Kravitz has stolen everyone’s applause after her performance as Catwoman in batmanwhere he shared credits with Robert Pattinson and Paul Dano. Despite the fact that the actress had a complicated and unsuccessful introduction to the universe of the detective bat in the trilogy of Christopher Nolan (which he later denied), Kravitz has managed to consolidate his career in the mainstream. While you may think you know all about celebrity, We doubt you know what the dating history by Zoewho managed to conquer some of the highest grossing actors and coveted bachelors in the industry. Several of them have something in common: the DC Extended Universe. You know who they are?

Chris Pine

Chris Pine, who in the DCEU universe is Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman, was linked to the actress who today appears as Catwoman in batman. The rumors spread after they attended the Met Gala together, three years later they went out again but never confirmed their relationship. Last year they were photographed at a dinner party, ending the night with a friendly hug.

Michael Fassbender

Although he does not belong to the DCEU as such, Michael Fassbender played the young version of Magneto (Sir Ian McKellen), the character who belongs to the Detective Comics graphic novels and who was brought to the big screen since the beginning of the new millennium. Zoë Kravitz and Fassbender They dated for two years and ended their relationship in 2013.

Jason Momoa

Although this is not a love relationship, it was at some point a family relationship, since the mother of Zoe KravitzLisa Bonet has been married to Jason Momoa since 2005. The couple had two children together and decided to file for divorce in January 2022. Momoa is Aquaman in the DCEU and the sequel to his movie is close to hitting the big screen.