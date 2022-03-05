Zoë Kravitz’s mother’s luxurious car

Apparently good taste runs in the family. The mother of the famous actress has a remodeled vintage car that is a beauty. Find out which vehicle we are talking about below.

March 05, 2022 3:15 p.m.

Lisa Bonetmother of Zoe Kravitz, is an American actress recognized for the television series “The Bill Cosby Hour”. However, her work began when she was 11 years old.

Lisa and Lenny Kravitz they had an affair in the late 80s. It was a brief and fleeting love, which ended with divorce in 1991. Despite this, both continue to maintain a healthy relationship of friendship, having their daughter Zoë as the fruit of that bond .

In 2017, the actress remarried Jason Momowith whom he has two children. The “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman” actor wanted to surprise his wife and gave her a super special gift. Another luxury car? No, this time we have to talk about a restored classic.

A Ford Mustang from 1965, which was Lisa’s first car. He entered the workshop to be fully restored. task that It took him about 14 years to become immaculate. Without a doubt this car is a icon in the american automobile industry. A true collector’s item! Momoa continues to score points with her partner. What a surprise!

A car with a V8 engine and 306 hp maximum power. A vehicle that undoubtedly has its history. As well as its curious fact, since it debuted on April 17, 1964 at a price of 2,368 dollars. A bargain for those times!