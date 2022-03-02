Zoë Kravitz’s original dress inspired by Catwoman

Zoë Kravitz, new ‘catwoman’ in the film by Matt Reeves

Zoë Kravitz and her resemblance to her mother, Lisa Bonet

There seems to be a new trend in Hollywood when it comes to red carpets: dressing in homage to the character being played. or drawing inspiration from the film in question. We first saw it with Zendaya who for the premiere from the new movie Spiderman of which he is the protagonist, chose a Valentino Haute Couture dress with cobweb motifs and a custom-made feather mask inspired by that of the iconic superhero. Also in the premiere Londoner in the film opted for cobweb earrings signed by Alexander McQueen. Now, and without leaving the field of superheroes, It was Zoë Kravitz who wanted to pay tribute to her character through styling in real life.

The actress has chosen a black velvet dress by Oscar de la Renta that has cat motifs and laces as a corset in the neckline area and with which he has made a remarkable nod to cat womanthe superheroine she brings to life in the new installment of batman by Matt Reeves in which he shares the lead with Robert Pattinson.

Zoë Kravitz’s original choice of dress for the outstanding premiere It has not left anyone indifferent and fashion experts have already appeared on Instagram who wanted to investigate feline-inspired dresses. Apparently these pieces have already been present in the past and the designer Helmut Lang created a design very similar to that of the actress in 1989subsequently, they have also appeared on several international catwalks.

