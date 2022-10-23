Zoe Saldana, actress of “Avatar” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”, joins the new romantic drama of Netflix

Torn between her dreams and her father’s expectations, Amy arrives in Italy for an art program. There, she meets a charming chef who gives her a new perspective on life.

One of the most successful genres in Netflix It is the romantic comedy and if you add a little drama to it, the formula seems to be infallible and proof of this is the new production of the streaming service Right from the start (From Scratch). It shows an interracial and multicultural love story starring Zoe Saldana, which has been popular on the service since it premiered a few days ago.

The platform’s new mini-series is a romantic drama based on one of the world’s best-selling books. New York Timeswritten by Tembi Locke and titled From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. The story follows Amy (Saldana), an American student, who decides to travel to Italy before entering university, without knowing everything that the European country has in store for her.

While walking with a bar owner named Sloane (Ruby Kammer), Amy literally runs into Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), a chef Sloane knows. There is an instant spark between the two characters, but before they meet again, Amy begins dating Giancarlo (Giacomo Gianniotti), an affable gallery owner, although deep down she feels attracted to Lino, and when she and her roommates They go to the chef’s restaurant and he makes them dinner, she discovers that the man is also attracted to her.

Lino represents passion, having come from Sicily to Florence to cook after studying to be a translator. She also wants that kind of passion in her life, and tells her father when he and Amy’s stepmother come to visit. She tells them that she wants to move to Los Angeles and be an artist for a living. Her work is promising, but as she and Lino grow closer, how will the two of them live their lives?

When they realize that together they could have an epic journey, these two souls from different backgrounds decide to live together in the United States, which leads the couple to deal with the socio-cultural issue, which they will have to resolve if they want to be together. . Despite growing up on opposite ends of the world, their appreciation for life and their genuine feelings for each other take them on a rollercoaster ride.

Although the premise could be somewhat sweet and even cheesy, the truth is that this show is full of drama, since it will also address the illness of one of its protagonists and the vicissitudes that two people who come from worlds and culturally different places.

“In Italy we have a saying. In dreams, as in love, everything is possible”, can be heard at the beginning of the trailer for the Netflix series. That’s just the preamble to narrating a romantic love story between an aspiring American artist and an Italian chef Lino. Once they meet, they have an instant connection that goes beyond their passion for art and food.

The series stars Eugenio Mastrandreia and by Zoë Saldanabest known for her roles in such blockbusters as Guardians of the Galaxy Y Avatar . In a recent interview with Peoplethe actress talked about the book on which it is based and the conversation she had with Reese witherspoonwho is the producer and invited her to be part of the project.

“When I read it, obviously we all know how Tembi Locke and Saro’s story ends, but their love, their friendship, their life, their journey, the story of their lives together, is timeless and that moved me deeply,” the actress said. of Dominican origin.

For his part, his co-star, mastrandreia He has previous experience in true crime productions from Italy, but had never ventured into an on-screen romance project in his acting career. This is the first international role in which the Italian actor participates.

The director of this project is Nzingha Stewart who previously collaborated with Netflix on her directorial debut on the film Tall Girlhe also directed some episodes in series such as maid, How to Get Away With Murder Y Grey’s Anatomy. The cast is completed by Giacomo Gianiotti (Grey’s Anatomy ), Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall), Keith David (green leaf), Terrell Carter (Empire), Jonathan Del Arco (The Closer), Peter Mendoza (Family Food) and Jonathan Dylan King (Taking the Fall).

The eight-episode miniseries Right from the start is available through the streaming platform Netflix.

