Zoe Saldana adds this new jewel to her garage

Zoe Saldana, has become the highest grossing actress in history, thanks to her performances in Avengers: Endgame and Avatar. These movies, she allowed her access to a lot of dollars. With it, the actress decided to treat herself to buying a luxurious car. She learns more about this new gem in her garage below.

June 27, 2022 4:12 p.m.

Zoë Saldana, He is one of the most recognized celebrities of today. Thanks to her performances as Neytiriin AvatarY Gamorain the Marvel Cinematic UniverseShe became the highest grossing actress in history. These films, in addition to spreading her image around the world, helped her break through in Hollywood and get juicy contracts.

Just for your participation in Avengers: Infinity Warit is estimated that the actress took a bag of 3 million dollars. Recently, she starred in the movies Livewith Lin-Manuel MirandaY The Adam Projectwith Ryan Reynolds, adding more dollars to your bank account. Her high contracts allowed the actress to give herself several tastes.

The American has a great passion for high-end cars. For this reason, he decided to invest part of his salary in a luxurious collection of cars. To this collection, he decided to add a new jewel. We are talking about a Audi R8 Spyderwhose market value is close to 132 thousand dollars.

This Audi has a powerful engine under the hood 4.2-liter V8. The same generates 430 horsepower of power It is thanks to this power that the luxurious sports car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. In addition, this German tank is capable of reaching a 300km/h top speed.

At the end of 2022, we will see Saldana as Neytiri again, in Avatar: The Way of Water. This second installment of the film directed by james cameronwill also feature a performance by Sam Worthingtonwho will repeat the role of jake sully. With the salary the actress earns for this production, will she add another car to her collection?