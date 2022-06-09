Zoé Saldaña and her sisters in a new project

The sisters Mariel, Zoe and Cisely Saldaña, executives of Cinestar Pictures, producer of the Series “Gordita’s Chronile”, will be present at the Gala Premiere of the Series which will be on screen June 23 on HBO MAX.

The gala, which includes an interactive panel and the presentation of the first chapter of the Serieswill take place at the VALENTINE DTLA located in downtown Los Angeles on June 12 starting at 3:00 in the afternoon, when the doors will open.

The Serie has as producers executives to the actresses Zoe Saldaña and Eva Longoria, the latter also in the role of director of the chapter that served as pilot and that was written by Claudia Forestieri.

The Serie tells the story of “Cucu” (Olivia Goncalves) who, along with her family, flies from the Dominican Republic to Miami in search of the “American Dream”, finding a life completely different from what they imagined.

As the graceful chubby girl grows up, her father Víctor (Juan Javier Cardenas), her mother Adela (Diana María Riva) and her older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz), show love, resilience and self-improvement as they adjust to their new life.

In the Serie Noah Rico, Cosette Haier, Dasha Polanco, Patrick Fabián, Loni Love and Rosmery Almonte also worked as actors.

In addition to the sisters Saldaña, producing were Josh Berman, Jennifer Robinson, Chris King of Osprey Productions and Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz.