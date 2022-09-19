Zoe Saldaña and her sisters will be at the premiere of “Gordita’s Chronile” in Los Angeles

Los Angeles California. The sisters Mariel, Zoe and Cisely Saldaña, executives of Cinestar Pictures, producer of the series “Gordita’s Chronile”, will be present at the Premiere Gala of the Series that will be on screen on June 23 on HBO MAX.

The gala, which includes an interactive panel and the presentation of the first chapter of the Series, will take place at the VALENTINE DTLA located in downtown Los Angeles on June 12 from 3:00 p.m., when the doors.

The series is executive produced by actresses Zoe Saldaña and Eva Longoria, the latter also in the role of director of the episode that served as the pilot and was written by Claudia Forestieri.

The series tells the story of “Cucu” (Olivia Goncalves) who, along with her family, flies from the Dominican Republic to Miami in search of the “American Dream”, finding a life completely different from what they imagined.

As she grows up, the graceful chubby, her father Víctor (Juan Javier Cardenas), her mother Adela (Diana María Riva) and her older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz), show love, resilience and overcoming as they adapt to their new life.

Noah Rico, Cosette Haier, Dasha Polanco, Patrick Fabián, Loni Love and Rosmery Almonte also worked as actors in the series.

In addition to the Saldaña sisters, Josh Berman, Jennifer Robinson, Chris King of Osprey Productions and Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz were producing.

Caption: Sisters Mariel, Zoe and Cisely Saldaña will attend the Gala Premiere of Gordita’s Chronile to be held in Los Angeles, California on June 12

