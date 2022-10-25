Zoe Saldaña and Michelle Rodríguez: Dominican blood among the inhabitants of the world “Avatar”

“Avatar”, the most successful movie of all time, returns to the big screen where audiences can experience this sci-fi fantasy visual wonder the way James Cameron intended.

This film fueled a number of aspects of the film industry with technological advancements, proving that original intellectual property can be a big hit and more. The motion capture technology that the actors used during the shooting process completely captures their performances in a truly impressive way.

During a zoom conversation, actresses of Dominican origin Zoe Saldaña and Michelle Rodriguez They talked about how working on Avatar has transformed them both as actresses, and the learning process of working with James Cameron.

The re-release of “Avatar” arrives this weekend in theaters, while the new story will be released on December 16 under the title ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (“Avatar: the sense of water”).

How has it been working with James Cameron again?

Zoé Saldana: “I want to share all the opportunities that being part of Avatar gave me. Among other things, to continue building a career and a lifestyle to continue supporting my family, something that is very important for artists. I think as an actress who loves, very unconditionally, to tell stories, James Cameron instilled in me a discipline to dig deep and create a backstory for a character. Because to understand where your character is, you need to know where he came from. And that is something I practice because I have no training in acting.”

“I feel like being a part of Avatar has been my school, my college course, where I’ve really been able to work with people who wanted me to be successful; it was a very playground-like environment and I was very free. I have time ahead to try so many things. And I remember Jim saying many times, ‘there is no such thing as a mistake, you have to try it and if it doesn’t work, we’ll know why’.

“During the filming I heard other people say: ‘if I approach you because something is not working, don’t lie to me, it is better that you tell me, I don’t know how to do it and we will find a way to make it work,’ says Zoe Saldaña, – pleased with this attitude of the director. It’s just that, to keep learning, and now, as a mother, I can pass on some of those teachings to my children. I don’t know if they’re taking it in, but I’m going to keep trying.”

Michelle Rodriguez: “My perspective changed. For me, ‘no’s don’t mean ‘no’, they mean that I have to work harder to avoid a problem, to be resilient. Just being on set and seeing how James Cameron inspires everyone in his field, whether they’re engineers or people in the art department, to do their best, it’s a fantastic experience. And to see that when things are not as they should be and know that the dynamic of this team is going to fix it.”

What has changed from the previous shoot to this one?

Michelle Rodriguez: during filming, my attitude was: “we are going to do everything possible so that everything goes well, -I said-, and, at the end of the day, looking at that screen and seeing the scenes created visually made me realize that I was being part of something extraordinary, something I’ve never done before.”

“The experience of working with Jim Cameron has been extraordinary, there hasn’t been a single day that I haven’t been amazed to learn something new.”

Zoé Saldana: the experience of shooting Avatar has been like being in shock: “I felt in love with what I was doing and what I was feeling with this character, like an immersion unlike anything else I’ve done before. I felt grateful and very humbled. I mean, let’s not forget that when the first Avatar came out, it wasn’t like we magically came out, we were a solid story and it’s grown as time has gone on.” He adds, “I felt like I was witnessing something extraordinary.”

Michelle Rodriguez: “I don’t think anyone has taken the time, the effort, the care to put so much love and attention into something that is not valued as much by society, around the world, or by storytelling in general. I feel that Jim Cameron’s decision to tell this story is also to show love and respect for life and I’m very proud to be a part of that. Because I feel like it’s not being said enough, you know? It is an impressive job, almost like throwing water in a desert. And, when you ask yourself, where did the box office come from? That’s why, for all the work and love it takes. I am proud to be part of this history.”

What is the best thing about having participated in this new film?

Zoé Saldana: “What makes me most proud is having had the opportunity to be in a group of people with whom I have a lot in common. It is like a puzzle that you seek to belong to. Because you believe in what you are doing and it is a challenge because you put every ounce of yourself to learn and grow, also as part of personal growth”.

“Knowing what a curious person Jim Cameron is and how he shares that curiosity, he is not someone elitist. I’m an actress and I’ve been given this opportunity, and I honestly feel like I ran into it, I feel like it’s a gift that I still enjoy. In addition, many of my filming partners live in the city where I am blessed to live, to build a life.

Not everyone has this opportunity. So I feel very grateful that in my precious life, I am not only able to make a living with something that I really love, but I am able to do it in the most unthinkable way. I have been able to grow from this experience, also as a person. And now that I am a mother, since my children were not born when I shot the first Avatar, which has given me so much, I can share this new adventure with them.

Avatar is a very special storya testimony that when you really believe in something, you put all of yourself And this is the result.