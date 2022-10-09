Zoe Saldaña and Michelle Rodríguez talk about the return of the first Avatar to the cinema

In 2009, a cinematographic phenomenon appeared on the big screen that has not yet been surpassed at the box office. Avatar, directed by James Cameron, became the highest grossing film in cinema history, collecting more than 2,800 million dollars (Avengers: Endgame lacked 50 million to surpass it) and incidentally won three Oscars in Visual Effects categories. , Photography and Art Direction.

Starting today you can see that Avatar in cinema, in 3D and large formats. Cameron’s idea is that those who were children, who are now around twenty, can live the experience in cinema and that those who have already seen it remember that story to be updated on what is coming: on December 15 it will be released Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, 4 and 5 will come between 2024 and 2028. The actress of Latin origin, Zoe Saldaña, spoke at the press conference of this relaunch about how this film had an impact on her life, she played Neytiri (photo).

“As an artist who loves, in a very unconditional way, storytelling, it really instilled in me that discipline of digging deep to create a backstory for a character. I feel that being part of Avatar was my great school as an actress.”

Saldaña remembers that moment when he saw the film in 2009 for the first time. “I was in a state of shock,” she said, and she hopes that those who see it for the first time will feel the same, more so now that it arrives with improved quality.

For Cameron it is a movie to see in the cinema, that’s why they did this technical work, to remaster it again so that the public lives the experience of 12 years ago.