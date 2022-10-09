Zoe Saldaña and Michelle Rodríguez talk about the return of the first Avatar to the cinema
In 2009, a cinematographic phenomenon appeared on the big screen that has not yet been surpassed at the box office. Avatar, directed by James Cameron, became the highest grossing film in cinema history, collecting more than 2,800 million dollars (Avengers: Endgame lacked 50 million to surpass it) and incidentally won three Oscars in Visual Effects categories. , Photography and Art Direction.
Starting today you can see that Avatar in cinema, in 3D and large formats. Cameron’s idea is that those who were children, who are now around twenty, can live the experience in cinema and that those who have already seen it remember that story to be updated on what is coming: on December 15 it will be released Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, 4 and 5 will come between 2024 and 2028. The actress of Latin origin, Zoe Saldaña, spoke at the press conference of this relaunch about how this film had an impact on her life, she played Neytiri (photo).
“As an artist who loves, in a very unconditional way, storytelling, it really instilled in me that discipline of digging deep to create a backstory for a character. I feel that being part of Avatar was my great school as an actress.”
Saldaña remembers that moment when he saw the film in 2009 for the first time. “I was in a state of shock,” she said, and she hopes that those who see it for the first time will feel the same, more so now that it arrives with improved quality.
For Cameron it is a movie to see in the cinema, that’s why they did this technical work, to remaster it again so that the public lives the experience of 12 years ago.
more memories
Michelle Rodríguez was also in that 2009 film. The actress, remembered for the saga Fast and furious, brings to mind a scene that he is happy to see remastered again: “The tribal ceremony at the Tree of Life. There is something really powerful in that moment, and it resonates with me in such a profound way because it seems so beautiful, natural, ancient, spiritual to me.”
The actors agree that despite the fact that so many years have passed, the theme of the sense of belonging that the production brings is still valid, and Sam Worthington, the actor who plays Marine Jake Sully, considers that this was a feeling that perhaps everyone received globally when the film was released 12 years ago, “that feeling of wanting to belong.”
With this new box office, because the revival will be worldwide, the figures will grow and it will establish itself in that first historical place. The idea is that everyone prepares for what is coming, because for now there will be Avatar for a while