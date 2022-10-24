Zoe Saldaña and more Latin actresses united in Hollywood by Netflix

It is a fact that more and more Latinos are succeeding in the world of entertainment and the participation of Hispanic women in Hollywood is undeniable, which is why Netflix and ‘Elle’ magazine held an event on October 16 that brought together actresses What Zoe Saldana, Genesis Rodriguez, Camila Mendez, Karla Souza. Find out the details below.

The exclusive lunch held in Los Angeles, which included gifts from Costa Brazil, was chaired by nina garciaeditor-in-chief of ‘Elle’, in order to celebrate Latinas who show other women their ability to break stereotypes in Hollywood.

Latin actresses in Hollywood chat at an event organized by Netflix and ‘Elle’ magazine, October 2022. With All Netflix

The 15 Latin actresses invited came together to talk about their projects, among which are the productions to be released on Netflix, such as ‘From Scratch’ by Zoe Saldaña, the film ‘Do Revenge’ with Camila Mendes, the comedy ‘Blockbuster’ with melissa fumero and the Christmas story ‘Christmas with You’ with Aimee Garcia.

Welcoming screen celebrities, Nina García delivered a powerful speech in which, among other things, she noted, “Today was a special day that brought together many talented Latinas in front of and behind the cameras to celebrate their achievements in this industry, but also to make sure we defend the next generation (…). Representation of our community is paramount.”

Latin actresses at lunch convened by Netflix and ‘Elle’. With All Netflix

Latin actresses who position themselves in Hollywood

Melissa Fumero was vibrant when she made the following statements to ‘Today’, “I feel like it took me a while to realize that my Latin identity was my superpower (…). It can be powerful, because you discover things about how you grew up and related to your family, and how you relate to other people (…). I think it gives you a lot of confidence.”

Regarding your invitation to this event, Génesis Rodríguez, the daughter of ‘The Puma’confessed “The moment that changed my life, or at least my Latino identity, was when I did an animated voice for Disney, but I did it in English and Spanish.”

Camila Mendes and Zoe Saldaña, Latin actresses. at Netflix event and ‘Elle’. With All Netflix

For her part, Zoe Saldaña explained that she is proud to be Latina, thanks to the teachings and recipes of her grandmother, who made her see the traditions of the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean.

