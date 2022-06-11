Zoe Saldaña and sisters will attend a series premiere for HBO Max

The well-known actress Zoe Saldaña, and her sisters Mariel and Cisely, executives of Cinestar Pictures, the production company of the series “Gordita’s Chronicle”will be present at the Gala Premiere of the Series that will be on screen on June 23 on HBO MAX.

The gala, which includes an interactive panel and the presentation of the first chapter of the series, will take place at the Valentine DTLA located in downtown Los Angeles, on June 12 from 3 in the afternoon, when the doors will open, according to a note.

The series is executive produced by actresses Zoe Saldaña and Eva Longoria, the latter also in the role of director of the episode that served as the pilot and was written by Claudia Forestieri.

The series tells the story of “Cucu” (Olivia Goncalves) who, together with her family, flies from the Dominican Republic to Miami in search of the “American Dream”, finding a life completely different from what they imagined.

As the graceful chubby girl grows up, her father Víctor (Juan Javier Cardenas), her mother Adela (Diana María Riva) and her older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz), show love, resilience and self-improvement as they adjust to their new life.

Noah Rico, Cosette Haier, Dasha Polanco, Patrick Fabián, Loni Love and Rosmery Almonte also worked as actors in the series.

In addition to the Saldaña sisters, Josh Berman, Jennifer Robinson, Chris King of Osprey Productions and Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz were producing.

Zoe Saldaña, who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is together with Michelle Rodríguez (Fast and Fourius) the most prominent contemporary duo of actresses of Dominican descent in the film industry. Zoe’s greatest prominence began with her role as Anamaría in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Black Pearl Course (2003), then in other productions such as The terminal (2003), directed by Steven Spielberg with Tom Hanks, going through the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014, 1016, 2023), as well as Nyota Uhura in the saga star trek (2008, 2013, 2014) and perhaps the most important of all, his leading role as Neytiri, in the saga Avatar (2009, 2022, 2024).