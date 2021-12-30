Zoe Saldana as Gamora in a photo from the set of Guardians 3

SEE ALSO: Sylvester Stallone in the Starhawk costume on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

There Gamora from Zoe Saldana will play an important role in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. After being sacrificed by Thanos to get the Soul Gem in Infinity War, the heroine is back in Endgame thanks to an alternate timeline, but it’s not the same Gamora: does not know i Guardians because it comes from the past, and after the final battle it started again by itself. It seems that in the new film his relationship with his sister will be central Nebula.

Anyway, Zoe Saldana posted the first image from the set showing his return as Gamora: it’s a simple close-up with the usual green make-up. There are also various photos from his daily life, taken throughout the year.

The release is expected for May 5, 2023 in the United States, but the film will be preceded by The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, coming for Christmas 2022 on Disney + (always directed by James Gunn).

You can see the photos below.

The photos

The cast

In the cast of di Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 will come back Chris Pratt (Peter Quill), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Sean Gunn (Kraglin) And Dave Bautista (Drax). There will also be Will Poulter in the role of Adam Warlock.

The screenplay

The script was rewritten by James Gunn.

The composer

The original score will consist of John Murphy (The Suicide Squad), which takes the place of Tyler Bates.

Sources: ComicBookMovie