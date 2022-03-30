Zoe Saldaña, between time and space

Zoe Saldaña playing Laura Shane in Netflix’s original movie “The Adam Project.” / Courtesy: Netflix Photo: DOANE GREGORY

Following his thirteenth feature film, director/producer Shawn Levy shaped the adam projectone of her most heartfelt films to date, alongside producer/star Ryan Reynolds and talented American actress Zoe Saldaña, who throws herself into the role of a pilot named Laura Shane, desperately seeking to reunite with her husband.

For his part, Reynolds becomes Adam Reed, a time traveler from the year 2050 who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for Laura (Zoe Saldaña), the woman he loves and who was lost in the space-time continuum. under mysterious circumstances. When his ship breaks down, Adam is sent spiraling into the year 2022. Disoriented, he decides to go to the only place he knows from that time: his house.

This will make him meet his twelve-year-old self, with whom he will travel to the past to see his father (Mark Ruffalo), who tragically passed away. This unexpected reunion in time will be essential to help both the Adam of 2022 and the Adam of 2050. This is a film that will take viewers through a journey through time, which will make them understand that every action has a consequence, that’s why , if the past is altered, the future can change radically.

The film was shot during the pandemic, the recordings were in the middle of 2020 and the actress Zoe Saldaña thought twice before playing the role of Laura, because she did not want to expose herself or put her family’s health at risk. “It was a wonderful invitation from the director. I had not planned to work that year, it was 2020 and we were in the middle of a pandemic. The fact of thinking that I had to travel with my family, put them at risk or separate myself from them during that time was unimaginable, ”says the actress in an exclusive interview with The viewer.

However, she also reveals that when director Shawn Levy sent her the script, she read it carefully and became interested in the project, as the theme of time travel and the way her character unfolds caught her attention. in the movie. The Netflix team assured her that the work environment would be safe, with all the appropriate protocols as a result of her covid, but the most important thing is that she could take her family with her. Finally, the actress decided to accept the role and go ahead with the film, which posed several challenges, especially in the risk scenes.

“Due to the issue of confinement, I was not physically prepared, I could not do simple things like run a few meters from here to there. In my mind, I thought I could do everything, but my body didn’t want to listen to my brain. I fell. I felt like I had weights on my legs. My fingers tangled in the weapons. I twisted my ankles. I couldn’t open the car door. I couldn’t start the car,” reveals Saldaña. “I was wondering: but what is happening? am I finished? Will it be the end of my career? Will I be old? But no, they were just consequences of the pandemic, ”she adds.

And it is that her character required several physical efforts to achieve the final result, and what the viewers have seen as Laura Shane, although these types of demands are not new for her, who has played roles such as Anamaría in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearlin 2003, or Neytiri in the movie Avatarby James Cameron, in 2009, and, of course, her performance as Gamora in the films of Guardians of the Galaxy, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, among others. These characters have represented not only a great physical demand, but also an emotional preparation that is linked to the essence that she always finds in her roles.

“In Laura’s case, she always puts her duty first, and her heart second, because she hopes that she and her husband can meet again in the future. That is the essence of her, and with that longing to see him again, I built this character, ”says Saldaña, emphasizing that The Adam Project It is a balanced film in which the director, Shawn Levy, mixes action, comedy, suspense… all this with a single goal: that an entire family can sit on their sofa to watch it and enjoy it.

Something that Saldaña highlights a lot about the film is its script, which was written by Jonathan Tropper. This is the third time the screenwriter has worked with Levy, and this time, to The Adam Projectalmost immediately grasped what both Levy and Reynolds wanted: to create a film that explored the complicated relationships between parents and children while maintaining the nostalgia of a bygone cinematic era.

“What drew me to this story was, first, the concept of making a contemporary version of a kind of film that I felt was no longer being made—those family-friendly action-adventure films from Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis, like ET the alien; the goonies or Return to the future—. And second, from a story perspective, I was really excited about the idea of ​​writing the same character at two different ages and having them interact. A very literal way to face your past and your future is to come face to face with yourself”, reveals Tropper.

Along with Levy, Saldaña and Reynolds, Tropper infused his own feelings and experiences with his father into the script. “We infused this film with this collective set of everyone’s experiences. For us, this is fundamentally based on the emotional history of the character. The time travel part is just one element to make that story easier. And if we spent more than a minute dealing with the science behind it or the practicalities of it all, we felt like we weren’t achieving our goal, which was to get people interested in the story and the characters.”

Zoe Saldaña was part of this character building process and witnessed the hard work that Levy, Reynolds and Tropper put in. After long days of recording, the result was ready and everyone was surprised with what they had achieved. “It was not be for lowerly. The film was directed by three very talented people who knew how to direct everything so that it would be perfect, I felt very happy, comfortable and satisfied with what we achieved in the end”, concludes the actress.

On the other hand, Shawn Levy, who has directed movies like FreeGuy and A night at the museumI knew I didn’t want to make a conventional movie with a predictable plot; on the contrary, he wanted to focus more on reality than fiction. “I didn’t want to make a time travel movie that was too sci-fi oriented. We tried to create everything from the script to the aesthetics in a way that felt more grounded and avoided incorporating too many recurring themes for the benefit of the story,” she says.

The film, released on Netflix on March 11, has been met with a positive reception from critics, it also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell and Catherine Keener.