Zoe Saldaña Cried When She First Saw Avatar 2 Video

Not much is known about the next Avatar 2but judging by actress Zoe Saldaña’s reaction to the film, fans are in for an emotional experience.

Speaking to Gente magazine, Saldaña said that after seeing footage of the upcoming sequel, he burst into tears. “I can choke just talking about it,” Saldaña said. “I got to see just 20 minutes of the second installment, just before the end of the year, last year, and I was speechless. He moved me to tears.”

Later in the interview, Saldaña noted that part of the reason for the excitement was finally seeing the underwater worlds of Pandora, which was a huge challenge for James Cameron and the team behind the film and reportedly a big reason. which is why the movie has been delayed so many times.

“Jim was finally able to overcome that challenge, the whole thing that you can’t mimic water, virtually, through motion capture,” Saldaña said. “That was just a challenge that he himself had taken on, and it took him years, and he did it. He did it. He is powerful, he is compelling.”

Established after more than a decade, Avatar 2 will follow the next chapter in the lives of Sam Worthington’s Jake and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri as they have now become parents. The happy and peaceful life of his family will suddenly change with the return of the RDA mining operations to Pandora, who in the first film were defeated and sent back to Earth.

the cast of the Avatar The franchise includes Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement and Oona Chaplin along with a roster of young actors. Returning cast members include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald and Sigourney Weaver.

The sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.