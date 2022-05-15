Zoe Saldana dazzles everyone in her car

Zoe Saldana is one of the most outstanding actresses of the moment. Her performances in the biggest Hollywood productions made her one of the favorites of the public, who never ceased to be surprised when they saw her drive.

Zoë Saldana made his acting skills known throughout the world, thanks to his great performances of iconic characters in Hollywood’s highest-grossing productions. His first box office role was alongside Johnny Depp in the first installment of the pirate saga of Disney, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

In 2009, he was part of the main cast of what would become the highest grossing movie in the world. We are talking about Avatardirected by james cameron and starring Saldana and Sam Worthington. She will play again Neytiri in Avatar 2, brand new in December. The director confirmed that he would like to make two more films, building a saga of 4 installments.

In addition, it acts as Gamora in it Marvel Cinematic Universe, having appeared in various films of this world based on the comics of the American publisher. Is by Marvel, that the actress was also in the second highest grossing film on the planet. This is Avengers: Endgamewhich at the time of the premiere passed Avatar at the box office, which a few months later made its revival in Chinareturning to first place.

For this reason, fans were surprised to see the highest-grossing actress driving a luxurious Audi R8 Spyderthrough the streets of beverly hills, California. In this car, she was carrying her husband Marco Peregowith whom he lives together with his three children: Ezio Bowie, Zen Y Cy Aridio.

This car, from the German company, has a value of 132 thousand dollars. Under the hood, it has an engine 4.2-liter V8, which generates a power of 430 horsepower. can reach a top speed is 300km/h and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.