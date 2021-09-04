Zoe Saldana enjoys dinner with Vin Diesel and Domenico Dolce in Portofino Italy

Thursday night, at the Venice Film Festival, she turned heads in a red sequined dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

The next day, Zoe Saldana, 43, enjoyed a very elegant dinner with her husband Marco Perego, Vin Diesel, girlfriend Paloma Jimenez and D&G designer Domenico Dolce in Portofino, Italy.

The actress made a chic figure in an all-black crew as she mingled with her A-list friends, as well as Italian businessman Lapo Elkann and girlfriend Joanna Lemos.

Modern Evening: Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego (pictured right) enjoyed a very elegant dinner with Vin Diesel, friends Paloma Jimenez and Domenico Dolce in Portofino, Italy

Zoe wore a dress shirt with a fitted top, matching pants and high heels.

She styled her brown locks and stayed close to Italian artist Marco, 42, who showed off her keen sense of style in a black tee, brown suede jacket, tight-leg jeans and black shoes.

Finn, 54, who joined Zoe to be one of the Serie A stars at the three-day Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Party last month, showed up in high spirits in the idyllic Italian village.

Action Man: Finn (left), 54, who joined Zoe to be one of the Serie A stars at the three-day Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Gala last month, showed up in high spirits in the idyllic Italian village

Buff: The Fast and the Furious star showed off her physique in a warm black T-shirt, white jeans, and black lace-up shoes as she mingled with her A-listers

The Fast and the Furious star showed off her physique in a warm black T-shirt, white jeans and black lace-up shoes.

Every inch of Hollywood star Finn, real name Mark Sinclair, hid his gaze behind stylish aviator sunglasses.

Just a day ago, Zoe stunned her jaws when she revealed her stunning physique in a Dolce & Gabbana red sequin dress on the red carpet at The Hand of God premiere.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star looked more adorable than ever as she smiled next to Marco before going to see Paolo Sorrentino’s new drama.

Loading... Advertisements

Red Carpet Beauty: Just a day ago, Zoe, 43, stunned her jaws when she revealed her stunning physique in a red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress on the red carpet at the premiere of The Hand of God

A genetically blessed couple: the Guardians of the Galaxy star looked more in love than ever as she smiled next to Marco, 42, before going to watch Paolo Sorrentino’s new drama.

Zoe looked gorgeous in a dress that featured a thigh-high split and finished the look with black strappy heels, loose brown hair, and sleek makeup.

Meanwhile, Marco donned a black tuxedo and suede boots and combed his hair.

The Venice Film Festival 2021 will take place from 1 to 11 September and is considered one of the oldest award ceremonies in the world and one of the “Big Five”.

The jury is chaired by Parasite Bong Joon Ho, who said he was “honored to be woven into his beautiful cinematic tradition”.

Affectionate: Zoe and Marco, who got married in 2013, covered their PDA on the red carpet

As head of the jury – and above all as a perennial film buff – I am ready to admire and applaud all the great films selected by the festival. I am full of real hope and excitement.

This year’s festival also saw a big return of its star-studded red carpet premieres after last year’s event was significantly curtailed due to the Covid pandemic.

La mano di Dio is the story of a boy in the troubled Naples of the 1980s.

Sorrentino’s most personal film to date is a story of fate, family, sport, cinema, love and loss.