Zoe Saldana explains why she is a fan of mate

The actress of “Project Adams”, “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Avengers” and “Avatar”, Zoë Saldana It has been shown drinking mate on several occasions, including on film sets, characterized as “Gamora”.

Now he has taken advantage of social networks to tell how his taste for the Argentine infusion arose. “I drink mate. I like it. It started when I was young and lived in the Dominican Republic, I had Chilean and Argentine colleagues who used to drink it.

“The first time I tried it, I felt so awake and did really well on an exam, that I credited it to mate and from time to time when I would go to my friends house I would drink. But it wasn’t until I I met a make-up artist who works with me to this day, Vera Steimberg from Buenos Aires, who drinks mate every day, rediscovered my romance with mate ten years ago.

“She puts her filter on it, because it’s very organic, but I don’t. I like it with a little sugar, so I can drink more. And I don’t let the water boil. I dust off the yerba and finally the water to the side.” “, shows the actress in the video.

In another post, while studying his dialogue for Gamora he says, “I had to remove this earlier due to Marvel Security. Now that I’ve covered what they don’t want you to see, let’s focus on the Mate!”

The American actress, daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and a Dominican father, greeted the Argentines and said that she would love to come to our country at some point.

Starting the day off with some yerba mate – Argentinian style! #matemonday pic.twitter.com/J3AptAHvCF — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) June 15, 2015

