Zoe Saldana: From driving a $132,000 car to this…

Zoe Saldana is today one of the highest paid actresses, so she can buy great value cars. However, she did not always have the same purchasing power and we can see this reflected in her collection. Swipe to see the most valuable and cheapest car she drives!

August 25, 2022 12:57 p.m.

Zoë Saldana rose to fame after starring Avatar, of james cameronin 2009. Thanks to this film, which would return to theaters in Mexico on September 22the actress was able to get various roles such as Gamorain the Marvel Cinematic Universethe one of Pink in Live or the one of Laura Shane in The Adam Project.

Thanks to the box office success of many of his films, Saldana accessed a large amount of dollars, for which he was able to buy an incredible car. We are talking about a Audi R8 Spydera luxury German sports car that has a market value of 132 thousand dollarswhich would be some 2.6 million Mexican pesos.

The R8 Spyder that drives the American hides under the hood a powerful 4.2-liter V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 430 horsepower. Thanks to this power, the luxury car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds and reach a high 300km/h top speed.

However, Saldana did not always have the same purchasing power and we can see this reflected in another of the cars he has in his garage. The cheapest car that he has in his collection is another of the Audi brand, the Audi Q7which has a market value of 50 thousand dollarsabout 1 million Mexican pesos.

This vehicle, the most economical in your garage, has a 3 liter V6 engine under the hood, which gives you some 280 horsepower of power In this way, the Audi Q7 of the actress born in passaic, New Jerseyis able to reach a 210km/h top speed and to speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds.

Zoe Saldana and her Audi R8 Spyder.