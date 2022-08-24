Zoe Saldana: From driving a $50,000 car to this…

Zoe Saldana became one of the highest-grossing actresses in history, having starred in James Cameron’s Avatar and Avengers: Endgame at the UCM. Thanks to these movies, she was able to add several cars to her garage, of different values. She Slides and learns more about the cars she drives!

Zoë Saldana She is today one of the highest-grossing actresses in history. Having been a part of huge productions, she managed to spread her image all over the world and fill her bank account with dollars. Her jump to fame came from Avatarof james cameronreleased in 2009 and that will return to theaters in Mexico on September 22.

Thanks to this film, which according to the director could be part of a saga of four installments, Saldana shared the shooting with great actors such as Michelle Rodriguez, Sam Worthington Y Sigourney Weaver. In addition, he was able to buy a luxurious car. We are talking about a Audi Q7which has a market value of 50 thousand dollars.

This Audi Q7 driven by the actress born in passaic, New Jerseycount with one 3 liter V6 engine under the chest It is capable of generating a power of 280 horsepower and thanks to this power, the vehicle can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds and reach a 210km/h top speed.

Thanks to her great performances, the American landed the role of Gamorawhom he played in various productions of the Marvel Cinematic UniverseWhat Avengers: Endgame. With the high remuneration he received for these films, he was able to add another luxurious car to his garage: the Audi R8 Spyder.

This incredible sports car, which is valued at 132 thousand dollarshidden under the chest a powerful 4.2-liter V8 engine What does it give you? 430 horsepower of power In this way, the luxurious German vehicle that Saldana drives reaches a 300km/h top speed and speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

