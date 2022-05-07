Zoe Saldaña: ​​highlights the technological challenges of Avatar 2, as well as a very emotional story

Zoe Saldana admits she was so moved watching the opening minutes of Avatar 2 that she was in tears.

Have passed 13 years since the world discovered the exuberant landscapes of Pandora and plunged into the tragic struggle to stop humanity from depleting the resources of the Na’Vi planet.

Avatar arrived in 2009 to make history. james cameron signed an ambitious science fiction film that required significant technological advances to be able to meet the requirements of the director of jewels such as Titanic or Terminator.

The result speaks for itself, with a film that fascinated the world for its 3D immersion that made us feel as if we were on the surface of Pandora.

Avatar eventually became the highest-grossing film in history, temporarily losing the spot in 2019 after the release of Avengers Endgame, but regaining it after the 10th anniversary re-release.

And it is that Avatar is a film that, although you have seen 30 times, it is worth enjoying on the big screen, in a room prepared for the technological challenges that James Cameron overcame.

In fact, the sequels have also posed significant challenges that, in part, are responsible for the delays they have suffered, causing us not to see Avatar 2 until Christmas 2022.

The technology for capturing high-performance underwater footage has been a major stumbling block, along with the ability of actors to perform believably while actually underwater.

He has spoken about these issues. Zoe Saldaña, the actress who gives life to Neytiri in the Avatar saga and that last week he premiered The Adam Project on Netflix, along with Ryan Reynolds.

During his interview with Kevin McCarthySaldaña highlighted how emotional the story that we will find in Avatar 2 will be.

“I got to see just twenty minutes of the second installment just before the end of the year, and I was speechless. I was moved to tears. You really have to prepare for it, but it’s an adventure you won’t forget.“.

Avatar 2 will hit theaters on December 16, 2022being the first of several planned sequels that will make up James Cameron’s Avatar saga.