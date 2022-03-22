Zoe Saldana: “I have hope in my children’s generation”

It is contradictory. Time, at this time, seems as ephemeral as it is eternal. The memes on the networks say it: the hours are not enough but the months are endless. The calendar continues to mark the pulse and anxiety. And the mission of conversing with actress Zoe Saldana arises in the midst of the strange pandemic January that 2022 had. Weeks go by and it is not known when there will be a time on her agenda. She worries about whether… will we arrive on time?
Meanwhile, the world tries to continue living despite the umpteenth wave of COVID infections and the inclemency of climate change. A present not so different from that of 2050 that relates the adam projectthe new Netflix movie that Zoe Saldana stars with Ryan Reynolds. Except, of course, for the power of traveling through the years with planes that cross the atmosphere.
Another sci-fi title for Zoe, star of Avatar, the film, so far, highest grossing in history? Yes, but (as always) it comes with large portions of reality.
the adam project, between ships that are rebuilt by reading the pilot’s DNA, also speaks of love for family and the value of time. Topics that matter to Zoe, as a Hollywood actress and producer, as a resilient woman from a migrant childhood grieving prematurely, and as a mother of three. This film, directed by Shawn Levy, is also the kick of the big premieres that it has this year. Because the saga of blue creatures created by James Cameron (which marked the industry and changed his life) will return to theaters in December with a new installment, almost 13 years after the success of the original. And it has other parts confirmed until… 2028? Something that sounded futuristic in the not so distant past.
How not to wait, then, to chat with someone who has patience. “I am proud of the women I play in science fiction movies. It’s gratifying, after many years struggling to get a job and not winning a casting simply because it didn’t fit the traditional image,” said the actress, also part of star trek, depending on the file we read.
The daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and a Dominican father, Saldana lived her early childhood in the Queens area of New York.. His father died when he was 10 years old (another coincidence with the plot of the last film) and the family had to move to the Dominican Republic. In that land he was a teenager until he decided to return to the Big Apple for his projects. His first job at 17 was at Burger King. He abruptly resigned, leaving an order half-finished. The anecdotal paradox: his debut on the screen, foray into musical theater and modeling through, was in an advertisement… for that hamburger restaurant. About that story, she has managed to ensure that her training as a dancer was key to the skill required by the heroines she plays.
Zoe Saldana in “The Adam Project” (Netflix- DR)
So we wait for her, yes, as the fandom longs for, in each of the installments of her sagas (families?). Until, with almost the same effect as those super releases in the cinema, he arrives… by phone. We don’t know where she is or what color her face is. This time we don’t ask. We protect the fantasy.
The networks have shown her painted green, to film again as Gamora, Marvel’s most beloved cyborg killer, present in Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers. But now we are not interested. “Hello, beautiful, it’s a pleasure,” he greets. The sweetness with which she approaches the conversation, in Spanish (“if I get stuck, I’ll give you a Spanglish and you translate for me, ok?”), It’s far from those intergalactic comic book universes. On the contrary, it feels intimate, close.
His warmth causes us to focus only on his voice (yes, Maya’s and the three). That nothing matters more than knowing your interior, what you have to reflect on. And that we make our time with her count.
IF WE WERE IN THE SAME PLACE, WE COULD TALK OVER DURING MATE…
ZOE SALDANA LOL. Yessss. How cute! Thanks to Vera, my makeup artist and one of my best friends, I drink mate every morning. She’s argentine.
DO YOU KNOW OTHER CUSTOMS?
ZOE SALDANA I grew up in the neighborhood of Queens, in New York, in the midst of a Dominican, Colombian, Puerto Rican and also Argentinean community. My grandfather worked for an Argentine pizzeria. He ate barbecue and drank malbec. Fate, for some good reason, brought me one more friend who continues to bring me closer to her country.
DID YOU EVER TRAVEL TO ARGENTINA?
ZOE SALDANA Not yet. Since I met Verita, year after year we renew the illusion that she will take me to visit her country. It is a goal to meet. But we are always with a full agenda, working non-stop and we haven’t had time.
“I am discovering countless women, Latinas and of all origins, who have contributed to the history of science, medicine, literature, architecture… I set myself the task of learning from them.”
TIME… WHEN DO YOU RECOGNIZE THAT IT IS THE MOST VALUABLE RESOURCE, AS IT SAYS IN THE ADAM PROJECT?
ZOE SALDANA I’m understanding it in how fragile my parents, my husband’s and my friends’ are getting. In that I notice that time is passing, that we have to dedicate ourselves more to being with the family. Because the moments together with loved ones, when someone leaves, they are not recovered anymore. It is mortality that gives me that notion.
YOUR CHARACTER IN THIS MOVIE MUST SPEND FOUR YEARS ALONE. HOW IS YOUR LINK WITH LONELINESS?
ZOE SALDANA: Look, girl… I come from a very large family, I am one of three brothers, I married a man who wanted many children and I had three boys. I mean, I don’t have time to be alone. Still, I love being in a hotel suite, without a phone, with a good book and a bottle of wine. However, loneliness is not something that I like. Because it is not the same to be alone for a while than to be alone. I have always been in community. I like to socialize.
DO YOU ASSOCIATE IT WITH YOUR LATINITY?
ZOE SALDANA: Yes, definitely. It is the part that I like the most about being Latina: knowing that I come from a community that is dedicated to its people and protects itself. We take care of our loved ones, our little ones, our old ones. Also, I feel that I chose to marry someone of Italian culture (NdR: the artist Marco Perego) because I was looking for a person who also enjoyed family and friendship.
THE ADAM PROJECT HE ALSO TALKS ABOUT THE FAMILY AND EVEN THE DIFFICULTIES OF ADOLESCENCE. WHAT IS IT LIKE IN YOUR LIFE, IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS FEMINIST ERA, RAISING BOYS?
ZOE SALDANA: It is very complex, I will not deny it. I am an adult woman who recognizes that gender inequality exists. I have that weight in my soul, because I have also been a victim and suffered the negative of that lack of parity. During these years, I have joined feminist movements and we have forged collectives to support each other. But sometimes I find it ironic to be the mother of three boys, because I want to protect the innocence of my children very much.
Zoe Saldana in “The Adam Project” (Netflix- DR)
WHAT IS THE HARDEST?
ZOE SALDANA: When we have a role in raising men from birth, we can also, in some way, contribute to forming a person who mistreats women. So I recognize the power and responsibility I have to teach them how women should be valued.. But I also want to give them the possibility to respect themselves and their history.
“By March 2050 I hope that the defense of the planet, children and women will no longer be struggles but certainties. It is the only way to have equality.”
WHAT DO YOU FEEL YOU HAVE TO PROTECT THEM FROM?
ZOE SALDANA: The children of today are the future of this world. We have no right to burden them with the foreign weight of the men who before them have made so many mistakes on this Earth. That is why, at the same time, I am a mother lion. I join the feminist movements from the door to the outside of my house. I will not let them pressure my children. Because they don’t need it. They see inequality.
HOW DO YOU NOTICE IT ON A DAILY BASIS?
ZOE SALDANA: They see every day on television, for example, that there are more males than females in comics shows. They notice the imbalance and ask questions, to their dad or to me. Before I give them a response speech, I ask them what they think and how they feel about it. And they tell me it’s unfair. So I remain calm because they can notice, in their things, that there is inequality. They are the men of tomorrow, not of yesterday. There is hope for the world with these new generations.
WHAT GIVES YOU HOPE WHEN YOU SEE YOUR CHILDREN?
ZOE SALDANA: The twins (Cy and Bowie) are 7 years old and the youngest (Zen) is 5. They are puppies, but very intelligent. Something that makes me very happy is the tenderness with which they treat me and the recognition they have for what I do for them every day. They are small and innocent souls, but in many ways, I am very proud of my children. They are very alert and very mature children, who are attentive. The world is very heavy. We take care that they grow up in an environment with understanding, tolerance and hope, so that they are happy in the future.
THIS IS A NEW MARCH OF STRUGGLE FOR WOMEN. WHAT DO YOU WANT TO CHANGE BY 2050? THE PRESENT IN THE ADAM PROJECT.
ZOE SALDANA: I am confident that we have learned to take care of the planet, children, women and all the people who have been disappointed. Without that, we will not have equality.
“We have no right to burden current childhoods with the foreign weight of men who have previously made so many mistakes on this Earth.”
YOU FOUNDED A MEDIA TO TELL STORIES OF EXCLUDED COMMUNITIES. WHAT STORIES OF INVISIBILIZED WOMEN SUMMARY?
ZOE SALDANA: There are so many icons, yesterday and today, who have been great contributors to the world. I think of their roles in science, in medicine, in literature, in architecture. I am discovering them. I set myself the task of learning from them. If I had to choose, I would focus on my curiosity about references in art. It is still a very macho environment, focused on the masculine vision of women.
ZOE SALDANA: My husband is a painter and sculptor. But I realize that he is one of the few who recognizes women artists. Beyond some punctual names like Frida Khalo, in that discipline they have not been as prominent as the men were. We continue to go to Van Gogh exhibitions and read books about Picasso. And they, where are they? Those stories I would like to tell.-
OTHER FACES OF ZOE SALDANA
★ KISS: It is the communication medium that he founded and directs to include those who are outside the mass discourse and celebrate the diversity of identities that live in the United States.
★ ADIDAS: It is the brand with which it was associated to design sportswear.
★ DUNE: It’s the book saga that she was a fan of in her childhood. Also by Stephen King.
★ LITTLE GIRL: It’s the biopic he starred in on the jazz legend, Simone.
Original article published in the printed edition ELLE No. 336 of March 2022.