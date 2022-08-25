Zoe Saldaña in the starring role of the Avatar saga to be released in December

The first film in the saga will return to theaters on September 30 to whet your appetite until its sequel arrives.

MADRID, Aug. 24 (CultureLeisure) – Dominican Zoé Saldaña is one of the stars of the sequel Avatar with her character Neytiri, along with Sam Worthington) in his role as Jake Sully.

The announcement is made a few months after the premiere of Avatar: The sense of water, which will be released in theaters on December 16.

The first film in the saga will return to theaters on September 30 to whet your appetite until its sequel arrives.

It will do it, as when it was released in 2009, in 3D and now also in other premium formats, and for this it has a new trailer.

Like the plot of its sequel, and to prepare viewers for its release, the trailer for the Avatar revival focuses on the characters of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), who will have already formed a family in the second film of the franchise directed by Cameron.

Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all time after grossing $2.845 million, a barrier they hope to break with its theatrical re-release in September.

It is a strategy that they already followed in 2021 to regain a throne that had been taken from them by Avengers: Endgame (2019), a film that ranks second globally with 2,797 million dollars raised at the box office. To achieve this, James Cameron’s film was then re-released in China.

After the premiere of Avatar: The Sense of Water on December 16, the third film in the saga will hit theaters on December 20, 2024; Avatar 4 will be released on December 18, 2026; and Avatar 5 will land in theaters on December 22, 2028.

James Cameron, in addition to hinting that Avatar 4 and 5 will be completely independent from the rest of the franchise, has also speculated that he may not be the one to lead the last two films in the saga.

“The Avatar movies are absolutely consuming. I also have other things that I’m developing that are exciting. I don’t know if eventually after Avatar 3 or Avatar 4 I’ll want to hand over to a director that I trust to get it done.” position and I can focus on doing other things that also interest me,” said the emblematic director.