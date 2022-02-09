Zoe Saldana in trouble with Marvel, the actress forced to remove an Instagram video

Zoe Saldana was quick to delete a revealing video posted from the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 set at the request of Marvel Studios.

Zoe Saldana she is not the first and will certainly not be the last actress to violate the secrecy of Marvel projects. Gamora’s interpreter would be in trouble for posting on Instagram a video that would contain some advances on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Of course, the actress had to delete the offending video, as she explains in her post.

On Sunday, Zoe Saldana shared on Instagram a video of herself on the set of the upcoming Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The actress often posted selfies and fully made-up videos as Gamora, but this time around, she would share something that Marvel executives deemed _ “too revealing” _. The actress is, in fact, seen while she leafs through a voluminous binder that probably contains information on the latest chapter in the Guardians saga.

After removing the original video, the actress re-released a version in which the script is erased by verse signs. The caption reads: “I had to remove it first due to Marvel Security. Now that I’ve covered what they don’t want you to see, let’s just focus on the Mate !!!!! #mate #gamora #bebe”.

Filming on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began in late November. With the entire crew returning, the film is once again directed by James Gunn and will again see series stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff in action. While Michael Rooker’s character Yondu was killed off at the end of the previous film, fans will see the return of star Sean Gunn, as Yondu’s former second-in-command is now in control of the infamous “fin” Yondu used to check his arrow Yaka.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn confirms: “It will be the end of the team as you know it”

Similarly, the upcoming film will introduce MCU newcomer Will Poulter, who will play Adam Warlock, an artificial being created from the ruling race of aliens first seen in the second film in the series. Chukwudi Iwuji, star of the Peacemaker series, also joined the cast in a still unknown role that he described as powerful and complex.