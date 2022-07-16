Zoe Saldana Once Shared Her ‘Avatar’ Character ‘Scared Me’

ads

For actress Zoe Saldana, being in 2009 Avatar The movie was a dream come true. But when she read the script for the movie, she admitted to being scared of the character she would play.

Zoe Saldana got ‘Avatar’ thanks to her ballet experience

One of the unique skills that earned Saldana the role of a lifetime was her background in dancing. Though Saldana considered it her first passion, he ultimately decided it wasn’t for her.

“Ballet has always been my first passion, but I just didn’t have the feet, and I have too much pride and ambition to just be in the body,” she once told Vanity Fair.

But her history in the ballet was not in vain. Her skill as a dancer would later prove essential in landing her role in Avatar.

“I think I never would have booked Avatar if it weren’t for my ballet training,” she said in an interview with The New York Times. “The actress that James Cameron wanted was physically capable. I thank God for something like ballet, which gave me that space to be alone and find peace. Ballet was my meditation, my therapy, my escape, my answer.”

Why Zoe Saldana freaked out about her ‘Avatar’ character

In James Cameron’s highest-grossing film, Zoe Saldana plays the alien Neytiri, who is a native of the planet Pandora. Earning her spot in the coveted film, Saldana knew she was in for a grueling training period. Because of what was ahead of her, she had an extreme reaction to the script she was given and the character she would play.

“I knew, because this character scared me, the minute I read the script and while doing the readings with Jim and Sam, I knew this character was not going to be easy,” Saldana told Games Radar in a 2009 interview.

Saldana wanted to start training immediately after reading the script to do Neytiri justice.

“I knew the training I would have to go through if I wanted to do the part, so when Jim offered me the part, I said, ‘I want to start now. Today,’” she recalled. “I was still living in New York at the time and he was like, ‘wow…what do you mean?’ And I said: ‘I want to do everything’. I want to train, because by the time we start shooting and you pick up that camera, I don’t want to have to think about any of that. I want everything to come out very naturally, so I can focus on the characters and the story.’”

Zoe Saldana couldn’t stand her ‘Avatar’ training after spending three days muddy and almost naked

Training was not easy for Saldana. There were times when Cameron even pushed the Guardians of the Galaxy limb to its breaking point.

“It was the most physically demanding role I’ve ever done. I trained in everything from bareback riding and martial arts to archery. I agreed to pretty much everything except our trip to Hawaii before filming to experience a tropical setting like Pandora,” Saldana once told Parade.

Saldana was pushed to her absolute physical and emotional limit. But even after she caught up with him, Cameron still encouraged her to keep going.

“Jim made us live for three days with no technology and minimal comforts as we climbed and dug in the dirt. I was nearly naked for three days and as muddy as a dead rat. I finally said, ‘I can’t deal with this.’ and Jim was like, ‘Oh come on, Zoe, hold on,’” she recalled.

