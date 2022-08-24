Zoe Saldaña premieres romantic series on Netflix

The renowned actress of Dominican origin Zoe Saldana ventures into a new film project, which is scheduled to air on October 21 on Netflix.

Although little is known about this story, it is not a movie, rather a series called “From Scratch”.

“From Scratch”starring Saldaña, is one of those stories that deals with the lives of a couple from different backgrounds who strike up a romance in Italy and quickly become perfect for each other.

The actress, who has worked in world-renowned films such as “Avatar”, “Avengers” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”, made the announcement yesterday, excited to consider that this audiovisual work has been an “enjoyable trip”, which, in addition, is exhibited in a more extensive format.

Although Saldaña achieved fame through various films, this would not be the first time he has worked on a series, because he has credits on projects such as “Maya and the three”, an animated TV miniseries; “Rosemary’s Baby”a horror miniseries, and “Law & Order”an American police and legal television series, broadcast on the NBC network.

Saldaña’s next releases, among the most anticipated in cinema, are those related to Avatar.

