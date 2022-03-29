Zoe Saldaña promises that James Cameron’s long-awaited film “will be an adventure you won’t forget”

Everything that surrounds ‘Avatar 2’ remains unknown. james cameron has hardly shown anything to the public of the long-awaited sequel, but the actress Zoe Saldana (Neytiri) has indeed had the opportunity to see part of the film and has not hesitated to do everything possible to shoot public expectations to unimaginable limits.

The actress has confessed in a chat with People that at the end of last year had the opportunity to see 20 minutes of the film and that “It’s a big jump from the first. Get ready. It’s going to be an adventure you won’t forget“.

In addition, Saldaña also pointed out that “I was speechless. She moved me so much that I ended up crying“. Something that is probably wanted, because he also highlighted the following about the director of ‘Titanic’:

He is a firm and focused man, but he is also very weepy. He has a very delicate heart, that’s why he protects him so much. And I think he’s able to give it an outlet through the stories that he creates.

A big challenge

Saldaña, who we can currently see in ‘The Adam Project’, also wanted to influence the great challenge that for Cameron to find the necessary techniques to be able to transmit to the public what he had in his head:

Jim was finally able to overcome that challenge: the whole thing about not being able to mimic water virtually, through performance capture. It was a challenge that he had taken on, and it took him years, and he succeeded. He got it. He is powerful and compelling.

If there are no last minute delays, ‘Avatar 2’ will be released in theaters on the 1December 6, 2022. Let us remember that the first installment is still the highest grossing film of all time -it was temporarily dethroned by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ but it did not take long to regain first place-, will its sequel achieve an equivalent success? That between and one they will end up spending a whopping 14 years…

Now all that remains is for Cameron to launch the first trailer of the movie. I am sure that it will be then that we will be able to have a better perception of the extent to which the public is dying to see it or not.