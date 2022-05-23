Entertainment

Zoe Saldana quickens the pulse of Marco Perego in his car

Zoe Saldana, the highest grossing actress in the world, walked with her husband, Marco Perego, on top of an incredible car. Learn more about this incredible car below.

For his participation as Neytiri in Avatar from james cameron, Zoë Saldana He had a fleeting leap to fame that allowed him to get other great roles in the Hollywood industry, in addition to consecrating himself as highest grossing actress of the moment.

One of the roles that the actress has is that of Gamora in it Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanks to this character, he was part of several productions, among them, the second most successful film at the box office, Avengers: Endgame.

Recently, the actress who has just shared a shoot with Lin-Manuel Miranda in Live and with Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Projectannounced that he will play Neytiri again in Avatar: The Way of Watersecond installment of which, according to the director, could become a saga of 4 productions.

Saldana has been married to the Italian since 2013 Marco Perego, with whom they had an intimate wedding ceremony. In 2014, their twins were born Cy Aridio Y Ezio Bowie and in 2016, was born Hilary Zenthe couple’s third child.

She has in her garage an impressive Audi R8 Spyderwhich has a market value close to 132 thousand dollars. This Audi has a luxury interior with heated anatomical seats with electrical adjustment.

With this cart, you can reach a 300km/h top speed thanks to 430 horsepower of power generated by the engine 4.2-liter V8 under the chest In addition, the actress can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego for a ride in their Audi R8 Spyder.

